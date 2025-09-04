RFK Jr faces brutal Senate grilling over vaccine policies

Health secretary clashes with Republicans and Democrats in contentious Capitol Hill hearing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endured a combative Senate hearing Thursday, facing sharp criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers over his controversial vaccine policies, recent CDC shake-ups, and approach to public health management.

The contentious hearing saw Kennedy clash repeatedly with senators who had confirmed him to the position, as concerns mounted about his leadership of the nation’s top health agency and his impact on public trust in medical institutions.

Democratic senators launch scathing attacks

Democratic senators delivered some of the harshest criticism during the hearing. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington directly called Kennedy a “charlatan,” while Senator Mark Warner of Virginia characterized his vaccine approach as a “giant step backward” for public health.

The confrontation intensified when Warner pressed Kennedy about pandemic statistics, asking how many Americans had died from COVID-19. Kennedy admitted he didn’t know the figure, claiming uncertainty due to “data chaos” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Warner’s sharp response, “How can you be that ignorant?” highlighted the tension in the room.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado confronted Kennedy about his dismissal of all members of an independent vaccine advisory panel to the CDC. Kennedy defended replacing them with new members who he said would not be “anti-vaxxers,” though critics questioned the qualifications and motivations behind these appointments.

Republican physicians express concerns

The criticism wasn’t limited to Democrats. Several Republican senators, including physicians, voiced serious reservations about Kennedy’s leadership and policy directions.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a practicing physician, engaged in a heated exchange with Kennedy regarding the first Trump administration’s efforts to develop vaccines and treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The back-and-forth revealed deep disagreements about pandemic response strategies and vaccine development priorities.

Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, also a physician, stated he had grown “deeply concerned” about Kennedy’s vaccine stance and its potential to erode public trust in health agencies. This criticism from medical professionals within his own party highlighted the bipartisan nature of concerns about Kennedy’s approach.

Vaccine policy controversies

Kennedy addressed vaccine policies amid growing concerns about access and approval processes. While he stated that anyone could still receive COVID-19 boosters, critics argued that new approval guidelines from his office could create significant barriers to vaccine access.

The secretary defended his position on vaccine oversight, arguing for more rigorous review processes. However, senators from both parties questioned whether his approach might discourage vaccination and undermine established public health protocols.

Kennedy’s history of vaccine skepticism has followed him into his role, with lawmakers pressing him on how his personal views might influence official health policy and recommendations.

CDC leadership changes defended

Kennedy vigorously defended recent changes at the CDC, calling them “absolutely necessary” and claiming the agency failed “miserably” during the COVID-19 pandemic. He disputed former CDC Director Susan Monarez‘s account of her removal, describing her as not “trustworthy” and accusing her of lying to the public.

Monarez, who was removed from her position at the end of last month, published a Wall Street Journal opinion piece arguing there is a “deliberate effort” by the Trump administration to weaken the U.S. public health system and vaccine protections.

The personnel changes at CDC have raised concerns about political interference in scientific decision-making and the potential impact on the agency’s credibility and effectiveness.

Broader administration implications

The hearing occurred amid other significant Trump administration developments, including appeals court actions on National Guard deployment, DOJ resource allocation to combat border smuggling, and ongoing legal challenges to various federal policies.

Kennedy’s testimony reflects broader tensions within the administration’s approach to health policy and the challenge of balancing political objectives with established public health practices.

Post-hearing reactions

Following the hearing, the White House praised Kennedy’s combative performance, framing his confrontational approach as effective advocacy for administration policies. However, several top Republicans, including the majority leader, declined to express confidence in the secretary when asked by reporters.

Senator Thom Tillis said he didn’t regret voting to confirm Kennedy but warned against “dangerous rhetoric” that could undermine public health. Democratic Senator Bennet characterized it as a “very bad day” for Kennedy and a “good day for the country” after senators from both parties challenged the secretary.

The hearing highlighted the ongoing controversy surrounding Kennedy’s appointment and raised questions about his ability to effectively lead the nation’s health agencies while maintaining the scientific credibility essential to public trust in health institutions.