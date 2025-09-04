Roy Kinsey reveals how hip-hop transformed his fight

Roy Kinsey embodies an unlikely but powerful combination: Chicago-born rapper, librarian, and cultural activist who uses hip-hop and literature as instruments of liberation. The queer Black artist founded Rapbrary, a groundbreaking literary arts organization that positions hip-hop as culturally significant literature while preserving banned books and marginalized narratives. A child of the Great Migration, Kinsey weaves personal identity into broader conversations about race, queerness, and community healing through his multifaceted work.

Rolling out had the opportunity to sit with Kinsey for a brief conversation.

What is Rapbrary?

Rapbrary is a special library dedicated to fighting erasure, and a book sanctuary for our endangered stories. It’s an archive that wants to keep these books not only safe, but accessible to the generations of us that need them presently and in the future. But it’s more than a library. It’s a safe space for us Black queer creatives who need inspiration in finding our voices. As an artist who needed the literature of James Baldwin, E. Lynn Harris, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison, Audre Lorde, and Alice Walker, I can’t imagine a world where those stories, Black and queer, were inaccessible due to censorship. The Rapbrary is the physical manifestation of the gifts left to me by my literary ancestors.

Tell me about your book, Deangelo and the Dandelion. Why did you write it?

Like much of the work I do, I believe I am fighting erasure. It’s a story that stemmed from a verse on a song on the album The Secret Life of Dandelions, but it’s the story I grew up with. I grew up as a loving child wanting to show affection. Children who have no money will always find something to give to show their love. I ended up picking them and giving them to my stepmother, and it was a way of showing queer love, as my mother and stepmother started a relationship after that. Someone told me it was a weed after a while of picking them. Fast forward, years later, I would see Dandelion Tea on the shelves at the grocery store and would research how powerful the herb was. I started to identify with the dandelion as I felt that was the story of so many Black folks, and so many Black queer folks, and queer and LGBT folks.

You have also received acclaim for your album, Dandelions: Gods Don’t Cry. Could you talk about the album and why it is so important?

The album Dandelions: Gods Don’t Cry, much like the children’s book, is about my relationship with myself and about coming back home to yourself. Growing up, as many kids do, I was often teased about “sounding like a girl” and “acting like a girl.” I was also teased about my dark skin. Once I got older, I realized the power in being melaninated and connected to my femininity. The story of coming to love myself was one very much like how I returned to my favorite flower, the dandelion. This beautiful flower caught my attention as soon as I’d laid eyes on it. I’d stop pulling them when someone told me it was a weed. These titles hurled at me were judgments and projections. And so, when writing this album, I had to learn to quiet the noise. I had to learn to trust my intuition, artistically, and to surround myself and collaborate with artists who inspired me and connected with the music I was making. This album is essential because it’s me fighting erasure.

How does hip-hop function as literature in your work?

Hip-hop has always been storytelling at its core. When I’m curating books for Rapbrary or creating my own narratives, I’m drawing from the same well of oral tradition that birthed rap music. Both mediums preserve our experiences, document our struggles, and celebrate our resilience. The rhythm, wordplay, and emotional honesty found in hip-hop translates naturally into literary expression. By positioning rap as literature, we’re not just validating an art form but acknowledging that our stories deserve the same reverence as any canonical text.

What drives your mission to preserve marginalized narratives?

Every banned book represents someone’s attempt to silence our truth. When I see books being challenged or removed from libraries, I see the same forces that tried to convince me dandelions were worthless weeds. Marginalized communities have always found ways to tell our stories, whether through spirituals, blues, jazz, or hip-hop. Rapbrary ensures these voices remain accessible because representation in literature can literally save lives. Young people need to see themselves reflected in stories, especially those navigating identity in hostile environments.

The intersection of Kinsey‘s roles as rapper, librarian, and activist creates a unique platform for cultural preservation. His work demonstrates how creative expression can serve as both personal healing and community resistance, transforming individual experiences into collective empowerment through the power of preserved stories.