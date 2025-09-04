Wind developers sue Trump over 80% complete project

Wind energy developers and two state governments have filed lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s decision to halt construction on an offshore wind project that was 80% complete when work was suspended last month. The legal action represents the latest escalation in a broader conflict between federal officials and the renewable energy industry.

Danish company Ørsted and its joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables filed suit Thursday in DC District Court seeking to resume work on their Revolution Wind project located off the Rhode Island coast. The attorneys general of Rhode Island and Connecticut simultaneously announced their intention to join the legal challenge.

Project details and economic impact

The Revolution Wind project supports more than 2,500 American jobs across construction, operations, shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors. When completed, the facility would generate enough electricity to power approximately 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to Ørsted specifications.

Federal and state review processes for the venture began over nine years ago, with all required permits secured in 2023 under the previous administration. The project was scheduled for completion next year before the stop-work order disrupted construction activities.

State officials estimate the wind farm would save Connecticut and Rhode Island ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars over a 20-year operational period. The legal complaint argues that Rhode Island and Connecticut seek to “restore the rule of law, protect their energy and economic interests, and ensure that the federal government honors its commitments.”

Broader administration strategy

Revolution Wind joins a growing list of offshore wind projects targeted by federal agencies under the current administration. Court filings revealed Wednesday that officials also plan to revoke approvals for the Avangrid-owned New England Wind project off Massachusetts, which was scheduled to begin construction this year.

A similar stop-work order was previously issued in April for an offshore wind development in New York waters. That directive was eventually lifted in May following negotiations between the administration, Governor Kathy Hochul, and project developers, though the resolution cost the company $955 million.

Multi-agency coordination effort

During a recent White House cabinet meeting, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described an “interdepartmental coalition” of agencies working to address offshore wind projects. The coalition includes his department along with the Defense Department, Commerce Department, Energy Department, and Environmental Protection Agency.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed skepticism about the industry’s economic viability, telling Bloomberg that “the economic outlook for offshore wind in the United States is not promising” and characterizing offshore wind as “entirely a government-mandated, government-funded business.”

Developer response and legal strategy

Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables maintain they are attempting to work “collaboratively” with federal officials to resolve the construction suspension. However, the companies assert that the government “lacked legal authority for the stop-work order and that the stop-work order’s stated basis violated applicable law.”

The developers’ legal strategy focuses on challenging both the procedural basis for the work stoppage and the underlying regulatory authority cited by federal agencies. Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Industry-wide implications

The legal challenges highlight fundamental disagreements about federal oversight of renewable energy projects and the extent of executive authority to halt previously approved developments. The administration has cited concerns about environmental impacts and project costs as justification for increased scrutiny of offshore wind initiatives.

The cases also raise questions about regulatory consistency and the reliability of federal permitting processes for major infrastructure projects. Energy companies and investors are closely monitoring these legal proceedings as indicators of long-term policy stability in the renewable energy sector.

State sovereignty concerns

Rhode Island and Connecticut’s participation in the lawsuit emphasizes state-level opposition to federal interference with approved energy projects. The states argue that the construction halt undermines their energy planning processes and violates commitments made during the lengthy federal review and approval process.

State officials contend that halting nearly completed projects wastes taxpayer investments and delays achievement of renewable energy goals established through state legislation and regulatory processes.

The outcome of these legal challenges will likely influence future offshore wind development along the East Coast and establish precedents for federal authority over state energy infrastructure projects.