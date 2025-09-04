Winship launches mobile prostate cancer screening program

Winship Cancer Institute launches mobile prostate cancer screening program to tackle disparities, improve access

ATLANTA – [September 2, 2025] – Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System, celebrated the launch of the new Winship Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Program today at a community event inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium with health care leaders, city officials and local celebrities. The initiative aims to bring accessible initial screenings to men across Georgia at no cost to them, with a focus on addressing disparities in prostate cancer among those at highest risk, including Black men. Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , through generous support from theand in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System, celebrated the launch of the new Winship Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Program today at a community event inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium with health care leaders, city officials and local celebrities. The initiative aims to bring accessible initial screenings to men across Georgia at no cost to them, with a focus on addressing disparities in prostate cancer among those at highest risk, including Black men.

The celebration drew an enthusiastic crowd and featured appearances by special guests Montell Jordan and Atlanta Falcons legend Chris Draft, along with Freddie Falcon and Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders. The event was emceed by Fred Blankenship, with a program and ribbon-cutting ceremony on the field, followed by a reception in the stadium’s Delta Club Lounge.

A united front addressing disparities

Community leaders and physicians stressed that the mobile screening clinic is an important step toward narrowing longstanding health disparities. Speakers included Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare; Arthur M. Blank, chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation; Suresh Ramalingam, MD, FACP, FASCO, executive director of Winship Cancer Institute; and Ash Tewari, MBBS, MCh, system chair of the Department of Urology at the Mount Sinai Health System and founder of their mobile screening initiative in New York. The program opened with a blessing from Reverend Skip Mason. Milton Little, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta and a prostate cancer survivor, also spoke at the event.

“Bringing prostate cancer screening directly into neighborhoods helps break down the barriers that too often keep men from getting tested,” says Martin Sanda, MD, Louis McDonald Orr Distinguished Professor of Urology at Emory University School of Medicine and director of Winship’s Prostate Cancer Program, who leads the team running the screening initiative. “By making prostate cancer screening more convenient and accessible, we can find the disease earlier, when it’s most treatable, and ultimately save more lives.”

Ramalingam emphasized the power of collaboration in tackling such disparities. “This initiative reflects the best of what can be achieved when health systems, community leaders and philanthropy come together for a common cause,” he said. “This bus will conceivably be a beacon of hope on wheels, traveling out into communities, providing vital health information to more Georgians so they can make informed decisions to get treatment sooner, while still treatable and manageable.”

“As a prostate cancer survivor, I know firsthand the life-saving impact and peace of mind that screenings can have on men,” said Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman, Blank Family of Businesses. “It is an honor for our Family Foundation to partner with Mount Sinai and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University on this incredible initiative. Our hope is that this mobile unit will stand as a symbol of trust, access and equity in our community. I pray for all my brothers who face this disease and encourage all men to get screened.”

“I founded this initiative to bring prostate cancer screening directly to the communities that need it most. Since launching our first mobile unit in New York, Mount Sinai has screened more than 11,000 men, about 20 percent of whom, importantly, required follow-up,” said Ash Tewari, MD, MBBS, MCh, Kyung Hyun Kim, MD Professor and Chair of the Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. With the initiative now extended to Georgia communities via Winship’s collaboration, the shared commitment to health care among the participating organizations is a “hand-in-hand commitment to rewrite the narrative around prostate cancer for all men across America and the globe. Every screening is a step toward increasing access, raising awareness, and advancing toward our long-term goal of screening one million men. Here’s to the next million miles and the million lives we hope to reach.”

Making screening accessible

The mobile screening clinic is equipped to provide quick and convenient PSA blood tests—often the first step in detecting prostate cancer—without the need for a full clinical visit. By bringing this service directly into communities, the program aims to reach men who may not otherwise seek care due to work schedules, lack of transportation or misconceptions about screening.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, and in Georgia, with Black men facing some of the highest incidence and mortality rates. Early detection can dramatically improve survival rates, yet screening participation remains uneven across demographic groups.

visit online . For more information about the initiative, including a schedule of events where people can obtain screenings on the bus,

“Our goal is simple,” Ramalingam adds, “we aim to ensure that every man in Georgia has the opportunity for early detection and timely treatment, regardless of location or circumstance.”

About Winship Cancer Institute

Dedicated to discovering cures for cancer and inspiring hope, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University is Georgia’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a prestigious distinction given to the top tier of cancer centers nationwide for making breakthroughs against cancer. Winship is researching, developing, teaching and providing patients with novel and highly effective ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, treat and survive cancer. Cancer care at Winship includes leading cancer specialists collaborating across disciplines to tailor treatment plans to each patient’s needs; innovative therapies and clinical trials; comprehensive patient and family support services; and a care experience aimed at easing the burden of cancer. Winship is Where Science Becomes Hope.®

About the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is a philanthropy founded to help transform lives and communities by uniting people across differences to find common cause. Started in 1995 by Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, the foundation has granted more than $1.5 billion to charitable causes. The foundation’s collective giving areas are Atlanta’s Westside, Democracy, Environment, Mental Health and Well-Being, and Youth Development. Across these areas, the foundation takes on tough challenges by uniting the courage and compassion of our communities so we can all thrive together.

www.blankfoundation.org . In addition to the priority areas of giving, the foundation oversees a large portfolio of grants including support of essential Atlanta nonprofit institutions, such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Shepherd Center, and enduring founder-led initiatives, such as veterans and the military and stuttering, among others. For more, visit

About Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report‘s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.