Drake is emotional at being called a ‘culture vulture’

The embattled global superstar conveys his utter confusion on being labeled a ‘colonizer’

Many hip hop heads believe that Drake has never fully recovered from the historic beatdown he took from American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Furthermore, rap fans and industry observers believe he is also reeling from the aftershocks of the rap beef that rattled most of pop culture.

Drake speaks on being called a ‘colonizer’

In a new interview on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, the “In My Feelings” rapper admits he’s just that, in his feelings, after being denounced as a “culture vulture” on Lamar’s 2024 diss tracks “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.”

Drake says he’s “not necessarily part of the problem” in the situation. “I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially and my intentions are pure,” he said.

Drake doesn’t understand being called a ‘culture vulture’

Drake, the son of a Black man and a Jewish mother, and mainly reared in Toronto, feels that he is being falsely portrayed by folks who don’t like him.

“It’s the same way even in music,” the rap superstar continues. “People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth, and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know?”

Drake’s detractors doubt that the Canadian-born emcee is as benevolent as he portrays himself. “They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that,” Drake said.

Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece ‘Not Like Us’ cuts Drake to his core

Drizzy still bristles at Lamar who dismissed Drake in April 2024 on the song “Euphoria” as “a master manipulator and a habitual liar” and took aim at his craft: “You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted,” Lamar barked last year.

In May 2024, Lamar dropped his hit “Not Like Us,” calling Drake a “f—–‘ colonizer” in the lyrics and branding Drake as an exploiter for using rappers to his advantage:

“You called Future when you didn’t see the club/ Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up/ 21 gave you false street cred/ Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head/ Quavo said you can be from Northside/ 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied,” Lamar spat on wax then.

“I hate that people think that me being into music from these kids that are trying to make it and trying to build a name for themselves is like, ‘Oh, that’s some culture vulture,'” Drake told Tiffany Calver on the 1Xtra Rap Show.

Drake seeks to understand the hate towards him

A disgusted and exasperated Drake continued.

“What does that even mean? I don’t understand what that means. Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or support? That’s some real confused hater s—,” Drizzy told the host. “But it is what it is. I see it a lot. I’ll never understand how supporting somebody’s song or even going a step further, giving somebody a song or linking up, I’ll never understand how that is not viewed as something admirable.”