Ellaé Lisqué marks 10 years with star-studded fashion show

LA fashion brand founder marks 10-year anniversary with packed runway show featuring celebrity models and performers

Ellaé Lisqué founder Maxie James celebrated her fashion brand’s 10-year anniversary with a runway show at Avalon Hollywood that drew celebrity models, performers, and industry figures. The event marked a significant milestone for the entrepreneur who built her curve-conscious fashion line from a self-taught styling background in Inglewood into a multi-million dollar business.

The evening featured performances and runway appearances from prominent entertainment figures including the Combs Twins, recording artists, and social media personalities. The audience included industry executives, celebrities, and fashion influencers who gathered to celebrate the brand’s decade of growth in the competitive Los Angeles fashion market.

James timed the anniversary celebration to coincide with her birthday, making the event both a personal and professional milestone. The entrepreneur has consistently used her birthday as a marketing moment, creating annual birthday collections that have become signature elements of her brand’s identity and customer engagement strategy.

Journey from self-taught stylist to business owner

James developed her fashion expertise through hands-on experience rather than formal education, learning business operations and design principles through trial and error over the past decade. Her background reflects broader patterns in fashion entrepreneurship where creative vision and market understanding often matter more than traditional credentials.

The brand began as a response to gaps James identified in the fashion market, particularly for young women seeking stylish clothing across diverse size ranges. Her approach focused on creating affordable options that maintained quality while serving customers who felt underserved by existing fashion offerings.

Over 10 years, the company has expanded from a solo operation to an international business with teams in Turkey, the Philippines, and Los Angeles. This growth demonstrates how fashion brands can scale through global manufacturing partnerships while maintaining brand identity and quality standards.

Brand focuses on inclusive sizing approach

Ellaé Lisqué built its reputation by offering styles from extra small to 3X, addressing size inclusivity in fashion before it became widely adopted across the industry. James developed this approach based on personal observations about friends who struggled to find age-appropriate styles in extended sizes.

The brand’s pricing strategy aims to provide equitable costs across size ranges rather than charging premium prices for larger sizes. This approach reflects broader conversations about size discrimination in fashion retail and demonstrates how smaller brands can lead change in industry practices.

Celebrity endorsement has played a significant role in brand visibility, with recording artists and entertainment figures wearing Ellaé Lisqué designs both personally and professionally. This organic celebrity adoption helps establish credibility and market presence for independent fashion brands competing with established labels.

Entrepreneur balances business with mentorship

Beyond her fashion business, James founded SheCOM Club to provide business education for women entrepreneurs in e-commerce. This mentorship initiative reflects her belief in sharing knowledge rather than protecting business strategies as competitive advantages.

The mentorship component demonstrates how successful entrepreneurs can expand their impact beyond their primary businesses by teaching others. James positions this educational work as fulfillment that complements her commercial success rather than detracting from business focus.

Her approach to business education emphasizes practical, actionable information based on real experience rather than theoretical frameworks. This method appeals to entrepreneurs seeking guidance from someone who has navigated similar challenges rather than academic or consulting perspectives.

Growth plans target expanded revenue goals

James has set ambitious financial targets for continuing business expansion, aiming to move from six-figure to seven-figure monthly revenue. These goals reflect confidence in brand strength and market demand while acknowledging the challenges of scaling fashion businesses sustainably.

The entrepreneur’s long-term vision includes eventual business sale, positioning the brand as an asset that could attract acquisition interest from larger fashion companies or investors. This exit strategy approach suggests sophisticated business planning beyond simply growing for growth’s sake.

Personal motivation for business growth includes supporting family members financially, demonstrating how entrepreneurial success can create broader family security. James has retired her parents from work and provides ongoing financial support, showing how business achievement can translate into generational impact.

Anniversary event showcases brand evolution

The Hollywood venue choice reflects the brand’s aspirations and customer base within entertainment industry circles. Avalon provides a prestigious setting that reinforces Ellaé Lisqué’s positioning as a luxury option within its price range and market segment.

The combination of runway show and performance creates entertainment value beyond simple fashion presentation. This hybrid approach helps generate social media content and audience engagement that extends brand visibility beyond attendees to online followers and media coverage.

Media coverage from fashion and entertainment publications has established Ellaé Lisqué as a recognized name within its market niche. This press attention provides credibility and awareness that supports continued growth and celebrity adoption of the brand’s designs.