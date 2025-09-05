Fresh Friday: Ice Spice, Latto, Drake, and Bieber dominate

From hip hop legends to rising stars, Fresh Friday serves up a weekend soundtrack featuring Ice Spice, Latto, Bieber, and Drake.

Fresh Friday: Albums & Singles – September 5 Releases

Fresh Friday is back with another round of standout releases. This week’s lineup is a mix of heavyweight albums and singles that stretch across genres, giving you late-night R&B, booming drill, Afrobeats rhythms, and rap legends returning to the spotlight. Whether you’re curating your weekend vibe for the car, the club, or the couch, we’ve got the perfect soundtrack.

Albums That Matter

Justin Bieber – Swag Il

Bieber embraces post pop territory with Swag Il, blending sleek R&B vibes with experimental trap elements. It’s polished, confident, and full of pop charisma.

Statik Selektah, The Musalini & Wais P – Choose or Lose

This collaboration pays homage to classic East Coast hip hop—Statik’s soulful boom bap production anchors tight lyricism from The Musalini and Wais P.

Joyner Lucas – ADHD 2

Joyner Lucas – ADHD 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his breakout album. Packed with sharp lyricism, raw storytelling, and unfiltered emotion, this project proves why Joyner remains one of the most consistent voices in hip hop.

Singles That Hit

Ice Spice & Latto – “Gyatt”

This bold collaboration symbolizes reconciliation, with a wrestling-themed visual to match the unapologetic energy.

Drake – “Iceman Ep 3”

The saga continues with more introspection, slick bars, and late night glow rolling through Episode 3.

Don Toliver – “Tiramisu”

Silky and atmospheric, “Tiramisu” delivers late night vibes with Don Toliver’s layered vocals and smooth melodies.

Veeze – “L.O.A.T”

Veeze brings that Detroit grit with calculated flair in “L.O.A.T.” A flex of street-smart lyricism wrapped in accessible flow.

Trippie Redd – “World Boss”

Trippie Redd reclaims dominance with emotional bravado and unapologetic swagger, a bold statement wrapped in confident bars.

MESSIAH! – “cartier regrets”

Lush melodies meet raw emotion on “cartier regrets.” MESSIAH! navigates regret with a melodic edge that showcases his evolving artistry.

41 – “Lisp”

Brooklyn drill ignites with “Lisp.” The crew brings unapologetic energy and sharp bars that leave an impression.

Ice Cube – “Before Hip Hop”

Pure OG energy. Ice Cube delivers reflective bars that offer perspective and power from a legendary place in the game.

Rema – “Kelebu”

A smooth Afrobeats gem with global reach and rhythmic joy. Rema continues to shape cross-cultural sound.

Tiara Thomas – “A Hug”

An embrace in song form. Tiara delivers warmth and intimacy on “A Hug,” a gentle disconnect from the chaos.

ILHAM ft. Fridayy – “For Me”

Two voices merge into R&B magic. Their chemistry and smooth production make “For Me” a standout touch of vibe.

TAZ – “Running After You Again”

TAZ wraps longing in melody. This heartfelt track captures the chase of love in a warm, immersive performance.

Final Spin

This week’s Fresh Friday lineup covers every mood. Justin Bieber returns with polished pop, Statik Selektah keeps the boom bap alive, and the singles list spans from Ice Cube’s OG wisdom to Rema’s Afrobeats vibes to Ice Spice and Latto’s sexiness. Whether you’re in the mood to reflect, vibe out, or turn all the way up, your weekend soundtrack just arrived.