Young Thug calls GloRilla extremely ‘ugly,’ then apologizes

Glo and fans torched Thugger for his harsh words

The leaked jailhouse phone calls and interrogation footage have become the bane of Young Thug’s existence in the post-YSL-RICO trial era.

The leaked jailhouse tapes have distressed Thugger

Not only is Thugger being assailed as a “rat” and “snitch” by some of his former associates and friends, but the leaked phone call also exposed Young Thug for saying that rap star GloRilla is “ugly as f–k.”

During one of his calls with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, while languishing inside the Cobb County (Georgia) Jail near Atlanta, Young Thug goes after GloRilla with missile-like intensity.

Thug said Glo doesn’t compare to Rihanna

For some reason, the comparison of GloRilla to Rihanna triggered Thugger into a senseless rage.

“That b— ugly as f—k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that bi— ain’t nothing,” he barked. “Long a– bullsh– a– wig, skinny sh–, God damn big a– head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh– ain’t nothing.”

Of course, GloRilla wasn’t going to let that slide. As soon as she got wind of Young Thug’s comments, she basically called him a hater who wanted to get with her behind closed doors.

GloRilla claps back in a classy way

“Mind you dis da same n—a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” Glo wrote.

When the criticism rained down on Thugger, he took to social media to offer his mea culpa, blaming his outburst on the fact that he had been confined to jail for two years.

Thugger apologizes

Thugger took to X on Sept. 5, to proclaim that he doesn’t think Glo is “ugly at all.”

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” Thug wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 4, 2025

Fans are mixed on Thugger’s apology

Some fans lauded Thugger for owning his words and repenting. “Finally a good tweet, this is a step in the right direction,” one person replied, while another added, “I’m glad you apologized. Glo is beautiful and wonderful!

Another user wasn’t so generous. “’I don’t think ur ugly at all,’ said he, the lie sour as spoiled wine. ‘im sorry to you Twin,’ he added, a word blacker than crows, for no soul deserved to share a mirror with such ruin.”

A fourth commenter says that “Ni–a forgot what he looked like fr,” while a fifth respondent added: “Nah he said what he meant and he meant what he said Glo. As a man, shouldn’t sh_t in your life be hard enough to be laid up on concrete, pillow talking to your girl bout the next bihh. You had bigger shit to be worried bout.”

Another chimed in: “Accountability [checkmark emoji] they don’t know the struggle of sitting in that box alone.”