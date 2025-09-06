Grambling student arrested for failure to disclose HIV

The student is being held on $100,000 bond

Grambling State University students and parents are outraged after a fellow student was arrested and accused of knowingly exposing another student to HIV through sexual activity.

Sex in the bathroom

According to MyArklamiss.com and Ruston Daily Leader, campus police were dispatched to GSU’s library, where a couple was reportedly having sexual relations in the bathroom, the police incident report states.

Student admitted he knew his HIV status

Once the cops descended on the scene, 20-year-old Traymond Wright admitted that he was a part of the guilty party, and he eventually admitted he had been diagnosed with HIV.

Wright was placed under arrest because the cops determined during questioning at the campus police that he knew he was HIV positive and that he willingly engaged in intercourse with an unsuspecting participant, thereby exposing them to possible contraction of the disease.

The court set a high bail

The Ruston Daily Leader reports that Wright was charged with intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. He was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in Ruston, Louisiana, on $100,000 bond. No word on whether Wright posted bond as of Saturday, Sept. 6, or why he told the officers of his HIV status was immediately available.

Many states consider failing to disclose HIV status before sexual activity a serious crime. And since Wright intentionally withheld his diagnosis, putting another person’s health and life in jeopardy, according to the police, he could be subjected to additional charges.

Grambling State officials inform students

Meanwhile, back on campus, Grambling State officials assured the media that the students’ health and safety are at the forefront of their mission. University officials informed the student body via email of what transpired and implored the students to get tested at the Johnson Health Center. They were also given information on preventative care and sex education.