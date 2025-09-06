Remembering Black basketball trailblazer George Raveling

First Black head coach in old Pac-8, first Black assistant coach in ACC, dies of cancer at 88

Hall-of-fame college basketball coach George Raveling, has died. He was 88.

Raveling died after a battle with cancer, according to his family in a statement on social media announced Tuesday. He served as a head coach at Washington State from 1972-83 — the first Black head coach in the Pac-8 — and at Iowa from 1983-86 and at USC from 1986-94. He also was the first Black assistant coach in the ACC at Maryland, and was an assistant coach for the 1984 U.S. Olympic team. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Raveling, who also played at Villanova in the 1950s, also served Nike as its global sports marketing director. He was one of the prime reasons that Michael Jordan signed his famous endorsement deal with Nike and Sonny Vaccaro. Raveling was the best man at Vaccaro’s second wedding.

Raveling brought Jordan to Nike

“Sonny likes to take the credit, but it really wasn’t Sonny, it was actually George Raveling,” Jordan once told USA Today about Raveling’s influence on his signing with Nike in the mid-1980s. “George Raveling was with me on the 1984 Olympics team. He used to always try to talk to me, ‘You gotta go Nike, you gotta go Nike. You’ve got to try.'”

Raveling also served as a basketball color commentator for Fox Sports and CBS. One of the lesser known things about him: He was a bodyguard at Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington in 1963. He also acquired the original copy of MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which he later donated to his alma mater, Villanova.

Born in segregation

Raveling’s family praised his upraising in its statement. He was born George Henry Raveling on June 27, 1937, in Washington, D.C.

“Born in a segregated hospital and rising to the halls of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, George never lost his love for life, his resilience, his childlike curiosity, nor his unshakable belief in treating every person with dignity and respect,” his family’s statement read. “Beyond accolades, he remained a lifelong learner and a kind, beautiful soul — always finding ways to pour into others and inspire the next generation.”