Rev. Horace Sheffield on raising Detroit’s next mayor

A candid conversation on fatherhood, faith, and the moments that shaped Mary Sheffield’s path to leadership

Reverend Sheffield is no stranger to the rhythms of public life. For decades, his sermons and civic work have braided faith with the realities of Detroit’s political landscape. But these days, his most profound role may be the quiet one: father, counselor, and confidant to a daughter on the verge of making history.

Mary Sheffield, current Detroit City Council President and daughter of the pastor, now stands poised to become Detroit’s next mayor, and its first woman to hold the office. To the public, she is a candidate with vision and resolve. To him, she is still the child who grew up around a dinner table where politics was as common as prayer, where family debates sharpened her voice long before the campaign trail did.

In conversation, Reverend Sheffield reflects on the joys and strains of raising a daughter in politics, the sacrifices his family made in service to the city, and the faith that steadies him as he watches her prepare to step fully into leadership. For him, this moment is not only historic for Detroit — it is deeply personal.

Porsha Monique: Hello and welcome to Rolling Out Vote for Me. My name is Porsha Monique, and today we are sitting with a Detroit legend, none other than Reverend Horace Sheffield. Welcome to the show.

Rev. Horace Sheffield: Thank you so much.

Porsha Monique: If you do not know who Reverend Sheffield is, he is a father, a pastor and a witness to history in the making. His daughter, Council President Mary Sheffield, stands on the cusp of becoming Detroit’s next mayor and potentially its first woman mayor ever. In this conversation, we go beyond politics to explore the heart of fatherhood, family and faith. We will hear how politics shaped their household, the sacrifices and triumphs along the way, and what this historic moment means for both a family and a city. Again, welcome to the show.

Rev. Horace Sheffield: Sounds like a great story. Glad to be a part of it.

Porsha Monique: Thank you so much for having us to interview you, the father of Councilwoman Mary Sheffield. She is on the brink of history, slated to become Detroit’s next mayor. When you look at your daughter now, standing on the brink of becoming Detroit’s next mayor, what moments from her childhood stand out to you as signs that she would be the leader she is today?

Rev. Horace Sheffield: Mary was always a person who not only had concern for others but displayed it. If something bothered her that impacted people, she found a way to make it better. She was surrounded by people who acted, who did things, and she on her own would find ways to address what concerned her.

The one moment I always remember is when I pulled up one day. Mary always ran down the driveway to meet me. She must have been about six years old. I was listening to gospel music and having a little prayer, and the Lord literally spoke to me. I am not one of those people who say He speaks all the time, but this was clear as day. He said, I called your daughter to preach. When she hugged me, I said, “Mary, the Lord just told me He called you to preach.” She started crying and said, “I told the Lord I do not want to do that.” I said, “Well Mary, I am just telling you what He told me. That is between you and Him.”

Another moment was when Juanita Bynum, a dear friend of mine, came to preach at our church. Mary was a member in the ministry at that time. Juanita did not know Mary was my daughter, but she began to prophesy over her, saying Mary would be a national leader, that she would run the city and the state. She went on for half an hour. We have that video. Afterwards she asked, “Who is that?” and I said, “That is my daughter.” Those are the two things that stand out spiritually, giving me a sense of God using her for a great purpose.

Porsha Monique: Wonderful story, very heartfelt, especially the childhood story of her running to you and you being there as a father supporting her.

Rev. Horace Sheffield: Of all the things I have done in my life, that is most important. My grandparents were married seventy years. My father was with me at every juncture. I worked with him until the day he died, and he was very insistent that I be a responsible father. That is what I have tried to be. What I love most is having been there for my children.

Porsha Monique: I love that fatherhood story. Now, going back to Mary, do you remember her very first campaign speech, maybe in school, church or even at home?

Rev. Horace Sheffield: I do. I have a picture of Mary and my son when Archer was running for mayor. I was working for him, and they would campaign with me. They set up a table and Mary was passing out literature and talking about why the mayor should be reelected. I remember that vividly. I also remember when Mary preached her first sermon at fourteen. She has always been a great communicator. I marvel at her when I watch her talk, she holds her own.

Porsha Monique: Now, as we close this interview, what is your message to your daughter on election night when she wins the election for Detroit mayor?

Rev. Horace Sheffield: Same thing I told her on primary night. She and I had a moment by ourselves. I was crying and she teared up. She said, “Daddy, I am scared. This is a great responsibility.” I told her, “If you try to do it in your own effort, relying only on yourself, you will not make it. But if you trust God for everything and put it in His hands, He is the one who brought you here, He will give you what you need to make it happen. Do not try to go it alone. Do not think you are smarter than everyone else. Find the good people and the help, and put it in the Lord’s hands.”

Porsha Monique: If everyone had a father like you, we would all be better.