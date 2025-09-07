2 Marquette lacrosse players tragically lost in fatal crash

The Marquette University community gathered in profound sorrow Saturday as news spread of a devastating crash that claimed the lives of two beloved lacrosse players. The tragedy has left students, faculty, and families grappling with the sudden loss of two promising young men whose futures were cut short just blocks from campus.

Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, were identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victims of Friday’s fatal collision. Both student-athletes had earned recognition for their academic excellence alongside their athletic commitments, representing the best of what collegiate sports programs strive to develop.

Fatal collision rocks tight-knit athletic community

The accident occurred near 27th and St. Paul, less than one mile west of the university campus, when the vehicle carrying six people was struck by another driver. Milwaukee police have arrested the 41-year-old motorist responsible for the collision, though details about the circumstances remain under investigation.

Four additional passengers, including two other lacrosse teammates, sustained injuries in the crash but are expected to recover. The proximity of the accident to campus has intensified the emotional impact on the university community, where many students regularly travel through the same area.

Academic achievers beyond the athletic field

Both young men had distinguished themselves as scholar-athletes, earning places on the BIG EAST All-Academic Team during their first year at Marquette by maintaining grade point averages above 3.0. Their academic success demonstrated the dedication and discipline that characterized their approach to all aspects of college life.

Snyder was pursuing studies in the College of Business Administration, planning a career path that would have utilized his leadership abilities developed through athletics. Michaud had chosen biomedical sciences as his major within the College of Health Sciences, indicating his interest in contributing to medical advancement and patient care.

Personal legacies extend far beyond campus

Snyder hailed from Getzville, New York, where he was one of six children in a close-knit family. His former coach, Desi Gonzalez, described him as the type of player others should emulate, both for his character and his commitment to excellence in every endeavor.

The young athlete had participated in his brother’s national lacrosse club program, where he developed into what Gonzalez characterized as a natural leader whose influence extended well beyond his years. His impact on teammates and coaches created lasting impressions that will continue inspiring others long after his passing.

Michaud, from Springboro, Ohio, is survived by two brothers who now face the unimaginable task of continuing without their sibling. His choice to study biomedical sciences reflected a desire to make meaningful contributions to healthcare and scientific research.

University responds with comprehensive support

President Kimo Ah Yun addressed the campus community with heartfelt words acknowledging the magnitude of the loss. The university canceled all home athletic events scheduled for the weekend, recognizing that the campus needed time to process the tragedy without the distractions of competition.

A special Mass was organized Saturday, providing a space for collective mourning and remembrance. The religious service offered comfort to those struggling with questions about the sudden loss and created an opportunity for the community to support one another during this difficult period.

Athletic programs pause to honor fallen teammates

The decision to suspend weekend athletic competitions reflects the interconnected nature of college sports programs, where athletes from different teams often know each other and share common experiences. The lacrosse team’s loss resonated throughout the entire athletic department.

Coaches and administrators recognized that asking student-athletes to compete while processing such profound grief would be inappropriate. The pause in activities allows players to focus on supporting each other and honoring their fallen peers without performance pressures.

Lasting impact on campus culture

The tragedy has prompted reflection on how quickly circumstances can change and the importance of cherishing relationships within the university community. Students like Polo Salanga expressed shock at the sudden loss, acknowledging how the news has affected everyone on campus.

The deaths serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the responsibility community members have to support one another through difficult times. The response from Marquette demonstrates the strength of bonds formed within collegiate environments.

Memorial efforts continue growing

As the campus processes this loss, plans for lasting memorials are likely to emerge. The impact these young men made during their brief time at Marquette suggests that their memory will continue inspiring future student-athletes and scholars who follow in their footsteps.