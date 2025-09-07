US Open showcases Black excellence at its best

The 2025 US Open Concludes

Black excellence shone brightly at the 2025 US Open in Queens, New York, which concluded on Sunday, September 7. The presence of accomplished women such as 45-year-old Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, and Haitian-Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, elevated the tournament. Collectively, these Black women—who have won four of the last nine US Open titles—continued to make their mark on the sport.

This year’s US Open was also a jubilant celebration of the legendary Althea Gibson, the first Black player to compete in the US Nationals in 1953. Gibson went on to win the tournament in 1957 and 1958, cementing her place in history. Her trailblazing journey was honored throughout the event under the theme, “Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers.”

Gibson’s legacy was further explored in a panel discussion, “Althea’s Legacy: Celebrating a New Era in Black Tennis,” featuring actor and former player Boris Kodjoe, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, former player and executive Leslie Allen, and tennis coach Kamau Murray, with ESPN personality Monica McNutt as moderator.

The culture, pride, and history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) also took center stage during the fifth annual HBCU Live at the US Open, highlighted by a show-stopping performance from Florida A&M University’s famed “Marching 100.”

Furthering Gibson’s impact, the USTA announced an expansion of its Althea Gibson HBCU Scholarship Program. Beginning Friday, September 26, 2025, in partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation, the program will award two additional scholarships of $10,000 each to students currently or soon-to-be enrolled at an HBCU. The winners will be announced in early 2026.

On the court, no player drew more attention than Taylor Townsend. Her Instagram following skyrocketed from about 115,000 before the Open to 333,000, driven by her poised response to a classless act from a European opponent and her inspired play. Though the 29-year-old Chicago native endured heartbreak—losing in singles after failing to convert eight match points and later finishing runner-up in doubles—she left an undeniable impression.

Naomi Osaka also experienced a career resurgence, advancing to her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2021. Along the way, the 27-year-old eliminated 21-year-old American superstar Coco Gauff, marking her strongest run since giving birth to her daughter in July 2023.

Venus Williams, though falling in the first round of singles, showcased her enduring resilience by winning a set and proving her competitive edge remains. Partnering with Canadian Leylah Fernandez, she advanced to the doubles quarterfinals, inspiring many with her determination and longevity.

On the men’s side, Black Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals for the second time, repeating his 2021 feat. Meanwhile, America’s top two Black male players, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, suffered disappointing third-round exits—Shelton due to a left shoulder injury and Tiafoe in straight sets.

Though no Black professional player captured the title, the 2025 US Open was a vibrant celebration of Black excellence on and off the court. From honoring Althea Gibson’s groundbreaking achievements 75 years ago to celebrating today’s stars like Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and Félix Auger-Aliassime, the tournament reaffirmed the profound legacy and bright future of Black tennis.