Whoopi Goldberg’s Cannabis dream turned into legal battle

Whoopi Goldberg’s ambitious foray into the cannabis industry has taken a dramatic turn, with her marijuana company WhoopFam now locked in an explosive legal battle that’s costing both sides tens of thousands of dollars. The View co-host’s business venture has become entangled in a bitter dispute with Joey Torres, the controversial former mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, over a failed dispensary deal that promised to help formerly incarcerated individuals but instead devolved into courtroom drama.

The high-stakes legal showdown centers around a partnership that began with noble intentions but quickly soured when municipal approvals failed to materialize. WhoopFam is now demanding $167,000 from Torres’ nonprofit organization, House of HOPE, in a countersuit that exposes the complex web of promises, payments, and broken expectations that derailed their cannabis collaboration.

The partnership that went wrong

The trouble began in September 2023 when WhoopFam entered what seemed like a promising partnership with Torres’ nonprofit to establish a recreational marijuana dispensary on 1st Avenue in Paterson. The company committed to paying $5,665 in monthly rent for a prime retail location, believing they had secured the necessary approvals to open their doors and begin serving customers.

For exactly one year, WhoopFam faithfully made their rental payments while working toward their goal of creating a dispensary that would provide employment opportunities for people with criminal records. Torres, who had spent 13 years behind bars before founding House of HOPE, shared this mission of giving second chances to those who had paid their debt to society.

The partnership appeared to align perfectly with both parties’ values and business objectives. WhoopFam would gain a strategic location for their cannabis retail operation, while Torres’ organization would help formerly incarcerated individuals access meaningful employment in the growing marijuana industry.

When promises crumbled

The relationship began deteriorating in September 2024 when WhoopFam abruptly stopped making rental payments. The company’s decision came after months of waiting for city approval that never materialized, leaving them paying rent for a space they couldn’t legally operate as a marijuana dispensary.

According to legal documents, WhoopFam claims Torres made crucial misrepresentations about the property’s status. The cannabis company alleges that Torres assured them he was absolutely certain the 1st Avenue location had already received approval from both the Paterson mayor and City Council for marijuana retail use.

These assurances proved to be either mistaken or deliberately misleading, according to WhoopFam’s legal team. The company argues that Torres either knew or should have known that his representations about the property’s approved status were inaccurate, leading WhoopFam to invest significant resources in a doomed venture.

Political complications emerge

The situation became even more complex when examining WhoopFam’s history with Paterson’s political establishment. In 2022, Mayor Andre Sayegh had actually endorsed WhoopFam’s application for a state cannabis license, suggesting initial municipal support for the company’s plans.

However, by July 2023, the political landscape had shifted dramatically. The Paterson City Council proposed three alternative cannabis shops for consideration, conspicuously excluding WhoopFam from the running. This decision effectively killed WhoopFam’s chances of operating in the city, despite their earlier endorsement and ongoing rental payments.

The three competing proposals ultimately failed as well, with all being denied due to zoning restrictions that placed them too close to residential areas, schools, or religious institutions. This outcome left everyone empty-handed and highlighted the challenging regulatory environment facing cannabis entrepreneurs.

The legal warfare intensifies

In May 2025, Torres’ House of HOPE escalated the conflict by filing a landlord-tenant complaint seeking $52,514 in unpaid rent from WhoopFam. The nonprofit argued that the cannabis company had breached their lease agreement by stopping payments without proper justification.

WhoopFam responded with a devastating countersuit in July, demanding $167,681 in launch expenses they claim were wasted due to Torres’ alleged misrepresentations. This figure includes a substantial $60,000 application fee paid to the city for a location that never received the promised municipal approval.

The legal battle became more complicated when it was revealed that House of HOPE doesn’t actually own the contested property. Instead, Torres’ organization leases the space from Paterson landlord Richard Salerno, creating an additional layer of complexity in the dispute.

A judge recently moved the case from landlord-tenant court to the Law Division, where more complex civil lawsuits are typically handled, suggesting the legal proceedings could become even more protracted and expensive.

Industry challenges highlighted

This high-profile dispute illuminates the broader challenges facing cannabis entrepreneurs as they navigate an evolving regulatory landscape. New Jersey’s marijuana industry remains relatively new, with many businesses struggling to secure proper approvals and establish operations in communities that may be hesitant about cannabis retail.

The WhoopFam case demonstrates how quickly cannabis ventures can become mired in local politics, zoning disputes, and conflicting interpretations of approval processes. For celebrities like Goldberg entering the industry, these challenges can be particularly costly and publicly embarrassing.

The outcome of this lawsuit could influence how future cannabis partnerships are structured and what due diligence is required when entering new markets. Both sides have significant financial stakes in the resolution, with the combined claims totaling over $220,000.

As the legal proceedings continue, the cannabis industry will be watching closely to see how courts handle disputes between entrepreneurs and the organizations that promise to help them navigate local approval processes.