How Julie Andrews dominated the Emmys at nearly 90

Hollywood royalty Julie Andrews proved age is just a number when she claimed her third Emmy Award at the remarkable age of 89, marking a triumphant return to television’s biggest stage after a 20-year absence from the winner’s circle. The beloved star’s latest victory came for her enchanting voice-over work on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, adding another golden trophy to her legendary career.

Andrews’ win represents one of the most heartwarming moments from Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, where she competed in the character voice-over performance category. Her last Emmy victory dates back to 2005 for “Broadway: The American Musical,” making this latest achievement particularly meaningful for fans who have followed her extraordinary six-decade career.

The Mary Poppins icon now stands tantalizingly close to achieving EGOT status, having already secured an Oscar and Grammy for her iconic Disney role. Surprisingly, only a Tony Award remains elusive for the Broadway legend, despite her starring roles in classics like “My Fair Lady” that helped define musical theater for generations.

The Studio’s comedy conquest continues

Apple TV Plus’s Hollywood satire The Studio emerged as the night’s biggest winner, collecting an impressive 9 trophies across various craft categories. The show, which earned the distinction of being 2025’s most-nominated comedy series, demonstrated its creative excellence with wins in cinematography, production design, and casting.

Winners from The Studio delighted audiences with a recurring inside joke, with nearly every recipient thanking “Sal Saperstein” from the stage. The reference to Ike Barinholtz’s character became a running gag that perfectly captured the show’s satirical spirit and self-aware humor.

Cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra delivered one of the evening’s most meta victories, winning for “The Oner” episode where an on-screen crew attempts to capture a single continuous shot in an episode that was itself filmed as one unbroken take. Newport-Berra described the ambitious project as “the pinnacle of what we were trying to achieve,” showcasing the show’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

The Penguin soars in limited series

HBO’s The Penguin commanded the limited series categories, accumulating 8 Emmy wins that highlighted the show’s exceptional production values. The Batman spinoff series particularly excelled in technical categories, earning recognition for its outstanding prosthetic makeup and visual effects work that brought Colin Farrell’s transformation to life.

The abundance of craft categories allowed The Penguin to showcase its behind-the-scenes excellence, proving that superhero television can achieve the same artistic heights as prestige dramas. The series’ success positions it as a potential powerhouse for future awards seasons.

Star power in guest categories

The guest acting categories provided some of the ceremony’s most compelling competitions, with established stars facing off against newcomers. Julianne Nicholson claimed her first Emmy for guest actress in a comedy, portraying the memorable “Dance Mom” character on HBO Max’s Hacks. Her victory came against formidable competition including Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman.

Nicholson, who typically takes on serious dramatic roles, expressed pure joy about exploring comedy territory. The versatile actress is also nominated for supporting actress in a drama for “Paradise” at next weekend’s main ceremony, demonstrating her remarkable range across genres.

Bryan Cranston added to his impressive Emmy collection, claiming his seventh trophy for guest work on The Studio. The Breaking Bad legend triumphed over directing legends Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese, both of whom were seeking their first acting Emmys after distinguished careers behind the camera.

Unexpected outcomes and surprises

Several highly anticipated contenders fell short of expectations during the Creative Arts ceremony. Severance, despite being the year’s most-nominated series overall, collected a modest 6 trophies, including Merritt Wever’s win for guest actress in a drama. The Apple TV Plus psychological thriller remains a strong contender for major categories at next weekend’s main event.

The White Lotus managed only a single victory for its opening title music, while medical drama The Pitt saw just one win through Shawn Hatosy’s guest actor performance. These results suggest that next weekend’s major drama categories could feature wide-open competitions without clear frontrunners.

The ceremony notably featured several absent winners, including Andrews, Cranston, and Wever, highlighting how the Creative Arts Awards often honor recipients who cannot attend. Sunday’s continuation will focus on reality and variety television, with nominations including Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé for football halftime show performances.