Kendrick Lamar shatters records amid Drake feud

The Compton rapper’s historic chart dominance sets new industry benchmarks as his world tour prepares to resume

The numbers tell a story of unprecedented dominance. Kendrick Lamar’s collaborative single “luther,” featuring R&B powerhouse SZA, has achieved what no hip-hop track in Billboard history has managed: 13 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 chart. This milestone represents more than statistical triumph — it signals a seismic shift in how rap music commands mainstream attention.

The Pulitzer Prize recipient from Compton has orchestrated a masterclass in sustained cultural relevance throughout 2025. Industry analytics from Bars reveal Lamar as the sole rapper maintaining near-constant Billboard Hot 100 presence across the year, with “luther” contributing roughly 25 percent of that dominance. His surprise album GNX has spawned multiple chart performers, including “Not Like Us,” “tv off” and “peekaboo,” creating a catalog ecosystem that rivals pop music’s most successful campaigns.

Kendrick’s Grammy Sweep Reinforces Industry Supremacy

February’s Grammy Awards ceremony transformed into a Lamar coronation. The artist collected multiple trophies across major categories, punctuated by a halftime show performance that departed dramatically from his typically introspective public persona. “Not Like Us” — his Drake-directed lyrical assault — became the evening’s most discussed moment, demonstrating how personal grievances can translate into artistic gold.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance marked a rare spectacle from an artist who typically shuns theatrical presentation. This strategic visibility coincided perfectly with his Grammy momentum, creating a multimedia narrative that extended far beyond music industry circles into mainstream cultural conversation.

Battle Lines Drawn: The Drake Rivalry Reaches Legal Territory

What began as competitive wordplay in 2013 has evolved into hip-hop’s most consequential modern feud. Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” initially challenged the genre’s established hierarchy, specifically targeting Drake and J. Cole within rap’s perceived “Big Three” configuration. Over subsequent years, both artists maintained public diplomacy while embedding subtle antagonisms within their respective catalogs.

The conflict’s current iteration traces to Lamar’s 2024 rejection of collaborative supremacy, positioning himself as rap’s singular leader rather than sharing throne space with Drake and J. Cole. This declaration triggered an escalating exchange of diss tracks, with Lamar’s “Not Like Us” prompting Drake’s retaliatory “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Legal ramifications now accompany lyrical warfare. Drake has reportedly initiated litigation against Universal Music Group — ironically, his own label — alleging promotional misconduct surrounding Lamar’s diss track campaign. Industry observers note parallels to hip-hop’s most legendary conflicts, particularly regarding lyrical sophistication and cultural penetration.

Strategic Collaborations Maintain Artistic Momentum

Despite minimal solo output, Lamar‘s strategic guest appearances sustain his market presence. His recent Los Angeles collaboration with Clipse on “Chains & Whips,” from their album Let God Sort Em Out, exemplifies calculated visibility maintenance. These selective partnerships demonstrate artistic curation while avoiding oversaturation — a delicate balance many contemporary artists struggle to achieve.

Such collaborations serve dual purposes: maintaining industry relationships while preserving mystique around his primary creative output. This approach has historically characterized Lamar’s career trajectory, emphasizing quality over quantity in public-facing projects.

World Tour Resurgence Promises Global Spectacle

The Grand National World Tour’s resumption, beginning September 23 in Mexico City, represents Lamar’s most ambitious live undertaking. The tour’s penultimate leg spans South America and Mexico, territories where hip-hop’s global expansion continues accelerating. Previous tour segments across multiple continents established Lamar’s international draw, setting attendance records in markets traditionally dominated by pop and rock acts.

Concert industry analysts anticipate these performances will blend established catalog highlights with GNX material, creating setlists that satisfy longtime supporters while introducing newer compositions. The tour’s economic impact extends beyond ticket sales, generating substantial merchandise revenue and local economic activity across host cities.

Cultural Impact Transcends Musical Boundaries

Lamar’s 2025 achievements reflect broader shifts within American popular culture. His sustained chart presence during a year dominated by pop and country crossover hits demonstrates hip-hop’s continued mainstream penetration. The “luther” collaboration’s historic run particularly signals R&B and rap convergence, a trend that industry forecasters predict will define the decade’s musical landscape.

Critical reception has consistently praised Lamar’s ability to balance commercial appeal with artistic integrity — a combination that historically proves elusive for rap artists seeking sustained success. His Grammy recognition represents institutional validation of hip-hop’s artistic legitimacy, continuing a narrative that began with his 2018 Pulitzer Prize for DAMN.

The ongoing Drake feud has generated academic interest, with music scholars analyzing lyrical content for literary merit and cultural significance. This intellectual engagement elevates rap beef beyond entertainment into cultural studies territory, demonstrating hip-hop’s evolution from street culture to university curriculum.

As 2025 progresses, Lamar’s trajectory suggests continued boundary-pushing both musically and culturally. His ability to generate sustained conversation while maintaining artistic credibility positions him uniquely within contemporary music’s landscape — a combination that ensures his influence will extend far beyond current chart positions or Grammy tallies.