Dangerous 136,000 pie recall hits 14 states over ingredient

A California bakery has issued a massive recall affecting more than 136,000 cases of lemon meringue pies distributed across 14 states after federal regulators discovered the products contain an undeclared ingredient that could pose health risks to consumers.

The Food and Drug Administration announced September 5 that Jessie Lord Bakery, LLC, based in Torrance, California, voluntarily recalled 136,200 cases of various lemon meringue pie products due to the presence of undeclared Yellow #5 food coloring. The artificial coloring agent can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, particularly those with existing food sensitivities or asthma.

Affected states and distribution

The recalled pies were distributed to retail locations across Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The widespread distribution means millions of consumers potentially purchased the affected products from grocery stores and retail outlets throughout these regions.

The recall specifically targets 8-inch round lemon meringue pies weighing 27 ounces each, encompassing lot numbers ranging from 24050 through 25231. All affected products carry a “best by” date of February 19, 2027, making them easily identifiable for consumers checking their freezers or pantries.

Four specific pie varieties recalled

The recall encompasses four distinct lemon meringue pie products from Jessie Lord Bakery. The first product is Jessie’s lemon meringue pie with item code 31811 1 and UPC 8 85523 31811 1. The second variety includes Jessie’s lemon meringue pie sugar free, identified by item code 30811 and UPC 8 85523 30811 2.

The third recalled item is another Jessie’s lemon meringue pie variant with item code 08276 and UPC 0 41512 08275 7. The fourth product affected is First Street lemon meringue pie, carrying item code 84232 and UPC 000 41220 84232 2.

Understanding Yellow #5 risks

Yellow #5, also known as tartrazine, is an artificial food coloring commonly used in processed foods, beverages and baked goods. While approved by the FDA for general use, federal regulations require manufacturers to clearly list this ingredient on product labels due to its potential to cause adverse reactions in certain individuals.

People with sensitivities to Yellow #5 may experience symptoms including hives, itching, swelling, difficulty breathing or other allergic reactions. The coloring agent has been particularly linked to reactions in individuals who also have sensitivities to aspirin or suffer from asthma.

The absence of proper labeling prevents consumers from making informed decisions about whether to purchase or consume products containing this additive, creating potential health hazards for vulnerable populations.

FDA classification and consumer guidance

Federal regulators classified this recall as Class II, indicating the use of or exposure to the violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, though the probability of serious adverse health effects remains remote.

Despite the relatively moderate classification, consumers who purchased any of the affected lemon meringue pies should immediately check their product labels against the recalled item codes and UPC numbers. Those who have purchased recalled products should discontinue use and contact the retailer where they made their purchase for information about returns or refunds.

Individuals who have consumed the recalled pies and experienced adverse reactions should consult with healthcare providers, particularly if they have known food allergies or sensitivities.

Company response and prevention measures

Jessie Lord Bakery initiated the voluntary recall after discovering the labeling oversight during routine quality control procedures. The company has implemented additional screening measures to prevent similar incidents and is working closely with FDA investigators to ensure complete removal of affected products from retail channels.

The bakery has not reported any confirmed illnesses related to the recalled pies, though the company encourages consumers to report any adverse reactions to both the FDA and the manufacturer directly.