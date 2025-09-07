Steelers safety DeShon Elliott suffers worrying knee injury

Pittsburgh’s defensive star leaves Jets game after awkward fall

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced their first major setback of the 2025 season when starting safety DeShon Elliott went down with a knee injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets. The injury occurred at a critical moment as Pittsburgh was working to establish defensive momentum in their season opener at MetLife Stadium.

Elliott’s departure from the game represents a significant blow to a Steelers defense that had counted on his veteran leadership and playmaking ability throughout the offseason. The safety had emerged as one of Pittsburgh’s most reliable defensive contributors during his first season with the organization.

Awkward fall leads to immediate concern

The injury happened during a routine running play when Elliott’s knee appeared to bend at an unnatural angle as he pursued the ball carrier. The veteran safety was able to get back on his feet but showed visible signs of discomfort and frustration, throwing his helmet in apparent anger at the situation.

Medical personnel quickly rushed onto the field to evaluate Elliott’s condition. The safety was escorted to the blue medical tent for further examination, where team trainers conducted a more thorough assessment of the potential damage to his knee.

After several minutes of evaluation in the medical tent, Elliott emerged and returned to the sideline. However, the team’s medical staff determined that he would not be able to continue playing, officially listing him as doubtful to return due to the knee injury.

Contract extension makes injury more significant

Elliott’s injury carries additional weight given his recent contract extension with Pittsburgh. The safety signed a two-year deal during the offseason, cementing his role as a long-term fixture in the Steelers’ defensive backfield and making him a cornerstone of their future plans.

During his inaugural season in Pittsburgh, Elliott proved his worth by becoming one of the team’s most productive defenders. He finished second on the team in total tackles, trailing only inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and established himself as a reliable presence in the secondary.

Depth chart concerns emerge immediately

Without Elliott available, the Steelers must rely on a relatively thin safety rotation for the remainder of the game. Juan Thornhill remains as the other starting safety, while veteran Chuck Clark serves as the primary backup option at the position.

The team’s safety depth becomes particularly concerning when considering that Miles Killebrew represents the only other true safety on the active roster. This limited depth at the position forces defensive coordinator to consider alternative arrangements to maintain coverage responsibilities.

Ramsey’s versatility becomes crucial

The injury situation may accelerate plans to utilize cornerback Jalen Ramsey in multiple roles throughout the defense. Pittsburgh had already intended to deploy Ramsey at both cornerback and safety positions during the season, but Elliott’s absence makes this flexibility more immediately necessary.

With Thornhill likely moving into Elliott’s role, the Steelers may need to get creative with their defensive personnel packages. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols could see increased playing time, allowing Ramsey to shift into safety coverage when needed.

This adjustment would test the defense’s ability to adapt on the fly while maintaining the coverage schemes that had been developed during training camp and preseason preparation.

Defensive challenges multiply for Pittsburgh

Elliott’s injury compounds existing concerns for a Steelers defense already dealing with multiple absences. Rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was ruled out before the game due to a knee sprain, limiting Pittsburgh’s interior pass rush options.

Additionally, outside linebacker Nick Herbig remains sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during preseason preparation. Despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report, Herbig was ultimately unable to participate in the season opener.

These multiple absences force Pittsburgh to rely more heavily on depth players and backup options across various defensive positions. The coaching staff must now manage personnel rotations while dealing with limited experience at key spots.

Long-term implications remain unclear

The severity of Elliott‘s knee injury and its potential impact on his availability for upcoming games remains to be determined. The team will likely conduct additional medical evaluations and imaging studies to assess the full extent of the damage.

If Elliott faces an extended absence, Pittsburgh would need to explore external options for safety depth or continue relying on positional flexibility from players like Ramsey. The coming days will provide more clarity about both Elliott’s recovery timeline and the team’s contingency plans moving forward.