How to watch MTV VMAs tonight when usual methods fail

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards offer viewers unprecedented access through three different platforms, ensuring music fans won’t miss the ceremony regardless of their preferred viewing method. The show broadcasts live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time from UBS Arena, marking a significant expansion in the awards show’s availability.

CBS joins the broadcast for the first time in the ceremony’s history, alongside MTV’s traditional coverage and Paramount+ streaming options. This multi-platform approach reflects the changing landscape of television consumption and MTV‘s desire to reach audiences beyond traditional cable subscribers.

Lady Gaga makes history with nomination sweep

The pop icon has secured her position as the evening’s most nominated artist with 12 nods across various categories. This achievement marks the third time she has led VMA nominations, previously earning 13 nominations in 2010 and sharing the top spot with nine nominations in 2020.

Her current nominations span major categories including video of the year, artist of the year, and best album. The recognition comes largely from her collaborative work with Bruno Mars on “Die With a Smile” and her solo projects including tracks from her album “Mayhem.”

Competition heats up with top contenders

Bruno Mars follows closely behind Gaga with 11 nominations, benefiting from his collaborations with both the pop star and K-pop sensation Rosé. His dual partnerships have positioned him as a central figure in this year’s ceremony, competing in multiple high-profile categories.

Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top three with 10 nominations, primarily driven by his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The controversial song has dominated cultural conversations and streaming platforms, translating into significant recognition from MTV voters.

Both Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter earned eight nominations each, representing the next tier of competitive artists. Their inclusion demonstrates the ceremony’s embrace of both international talent and rising pop stars who have captured mainstream attention.

LL Cool J brings veteran presence to hosting duties

The legendary rapper and actor takes center stage as this year’s host, bringing decades of entertainment experience to the role. His selection represents MTV’s effort to bridge generational gaps, choosing someone who witnessed the network’s golden age while remaining relevant to contemporary audiences.

LL Cool J’s hosting duties include introducing performances and presenting awards throughout the evening. His presence adds credibility to the proceedings while maintaining the irreverent spirit that has defined the VMAs since their inception.

Video of the year showcases collaborative creativity

The night’s most prestigious award features seven nominees, with collaborative efforts dominating the category. 1) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars compete with “Die With a Smile,” while 2) Bruno Mars and Rosé present “APT.” Additionally, 3) The Weeknd teams with Playboi Carti for “Timeless.”

Solo artists complete the category with 4) Ariana Grande’s “Brighter Days Ahead,” 5) Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” 6) Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” and 7) Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” representing individual artistic visions.

Star-studded performance lineup promises memorable moments

The ceremony features performances from several major artists, including Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll. These performers represent different musical genres and generations, ensuring the show appeals to MTV’s diverse audience base.

The performance selections balance established superstars with emerging talents, reflecting the network’s ongoing mission to showcase both proven hitmakers and artists poised for breakthrough success.

Artist of the year category reflects musical diversity

Seven nominees compete for the evening’s top honor, representing various musical styles and cultural influences. Bad Bunny brings reggaeton’s global impact, while Beyoncé represents established pop royalty. Kendrick Lamar showcases hip-hop excellence alongside Lady Gaga’s pop innovation.

Country music finds representation through Morgan Wallen, while Taylor Swift continues her cultural dominance across multiple demographics. The Weeknd rounds out the category with his distinctive R&B and pop fusion approach.

Streaming accessibility expands global reach

Paramount+ subscribers can access the ceremony through the platform’s premium tier, providing flexibility for viewers who prefer on-demand content or live in different time zones. The streaming option particularly benefits international audiences who may not have access to CBS or MTV through traditional cable providers.

This multi-platform strategy recognizes how audiences now consume live events, offering traditional broadcast television alongside modern streaming alternatives to maximize viewership and engagement.

Moon Person trophies await deserving winners

The iconic MTV awards maintain their distinctive design while representing achievement in an evolving music video landscape. Categories span traditional genre divisions while acknowledging new musical movements and international influences that shape contemporary popular culture.

Winners across technical categories including direction, cinematography, and visual effects will be recognized alongside artistic achievements, highlighting the collaborative nature of modern music video production and the diverse talents required to create compelling visual content.