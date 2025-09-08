Busta Rhymes shines light on Ananda Lewis at VMAs

Hip-hop icon pays tribute to late MTV legend

The MTV Video Music Awards became a stage for remembrance Sunday night as Busta Rhymes transformed his historic win into a heartfelt homage to Ananda Lewis. The veteran rapper, finally claiming his first Moon Person after decades in the industry, dedicated his moment to honoring the beloved VJ who championed hip-hop during its most crucial years.

Long-awaited recognition becomes platform for tribute

Accepting the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award, Busta acknowledged the three-decade journey to his first VMA victory with characteristic wit. The rapper quipped about typically delivering lengthy speeches but promised brevity—with a playful warning about future ceremonies.

“Next time y’all take years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want,” he declared, drawing laughter from the audience before shifting to more serious territory.

What followed wasn’t just acceptance remarks but a powerful remembrance of Lewis, who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year. Busta’s words painted her as more than a television personality—she was a cultural guardian who lifted emerging artists when hip-hop needed advocates most.

Ananda Lewis: The culture keeper

Lewis carved out a unique space at MTV during the network’s golden era of music television. As a video jockey in the nineties, she became synonymous with authentic representation and genuine support for artists navigating mainstream breakthrough moments.

“An incredible woman that loved me and she loved us. She loved the culture; she lifted us up,” Busta emphasized, his gratitude extending beyond personal appreciation to encompass her broader impact on hip-hop’s evolution.

The tribute stretched beyond Lewis herself, acknowledging her family’s presence and loss. Busta specifically mentioned her mother, father, and sister Lakshmi, ensuring their grief received recognition alongside celebration of her professional legacy.

Performance caps emotional evening

Following his acceptance speech, Busta delivered a dynamic performance spanning his catalog. The set featured “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and “Pass the Courvoiser Part Two,” with appearances by GloRilla, Spliff Star, and Joyner Lucas showcasing the collaborative spirit that defined his career.

The Rock the Bells Visionary Award specifically honored his “boundary-breaking cultural impact and indomitable musical career,” making his choice to share the spotlight with Lewis’s memory particularly resonant.

Family legacy and generational impact

Speaking with reporters before the ceremony, Busta reflected on bringing six family members to witness his recognition. Three children and two nephews joined him for the milestone, transforming individual achievement into family celebration.

“It’s probably one of the most incredible feelings for several reasons. It’s the first one they ever gave away at the VMAs,” he explained, emphasizing the historic nature of both the award and the moment.

The rapper’s philosophy emerged through his repeated mantra about sustained momentum and blessed energy. His approach—continuing forward as long as blessings flow—connected Lewis’s enduring influence with his own commitment to cultural advancement.

Media Pioneers Who Shaped Hip-Hop

Busta‘s tribute highlighted the often-underappreciated role of media figures in legitimizing artistic movements. Lewis’s advocacy during hip-hop’s expansion helped bridge underground authenticity with mainstream acceptance, creating pathways for countless artists.

Her work at MTV represented more than programming decisions—it reflected genuine investment in cultural movements that mainstream media frequently overlooked or misrepresented. Through her platform, Lewis provided crucial validation during hip-hop’s formative television era.

Continuing the Legacy

The evening demonstrated how recognition ceremonies can transcend individual accomplishment, becoming platforms for acknowledging support networks that enable artistic success. Through honoring Lewis, Busta ensured her contributions received appropriate commemoration alongside his own career milestone.

His closing words—”The blessings don’t stop, so we don’t stop, baby”—captured both personal determination and collective memory, suggesting that Lewis’s influence continues through the artists she supported and the culture she helped elevate.

The VMAs tribute served as reminder that behind every successful artist stands a network of believers, advocates, and champions. In shining light on Ananda Lewis, Busta Rhymes illuminated the crucial role of media pioneers in shaping the cultural landscape we celebrate today.