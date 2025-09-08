Charlie Wilson and friends deliver timeless soul in Chicago

El DeBarge, K-Ci Hailey, Babyface, and Charlie Wilson delivered powerhouse performances at Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout in Chicago

Review: Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout at Huntington Bank Pavilion

On September 6, 2025, the Huntington Bank Pavilion turned into what could only be described as a full-fledged Auntie Festival, or better yet, an “Unction” at Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout. The energy was alive with aunties and uncles two-stepping, singing every word, and soaking in the nostalgia of a star-studded lineup featuring El DeBarge, K-Ci Hailey, Babyface, and Charlie Wilson.

El DeBarge Opens with Style

The night kicked off under a cool, partly cloudy sky with El DeBarge setting the tone. Dressed sharp and looking healthy, he wasted no time diving into a string of his timeless hits. From “Time Will Reveal” to “Rhythm of the Night,” his falsetto soared effortlessly through the Pavilion, a reminder of the vocal gift that has carried him across decades. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how good he looked, considering his well-documented struggles with addiction. None of that hardship showed in his performance. His voice was crisp, confident, and still dripping with the soul that made him a legend.

K-Ci Hailey Takes It to the People

If El DeBarge warmed things up, K-Ci Hailey turned it into a revival. The Jodeci frontman brought all his church roots to the stage and then left the stage altogether. True to his word, K-Ci said, “When you’re at the cookout, you gotta mingle,” and he lived up to it by spending much of his set in the audience. He poured his raspy, powerful vocals into solo tracks, Jodeci classics, and a few of the ballads fans grew up on. The crowd loved every moment, feeding off his raw energy and spontaneity. K-Ci performed and he fellowshipped.

Babyface: The Cool in the Room

Next up was Babyface, who glided onstage in a shiny Versace jacket, exuding effortless cool. Backed by a trio of powerhouse background singers, he opened with “The Cool in You” and “Whip Appeal,” immediately locking the crowd into his world of silky melodies.

Babyface’s genius extends beyond his own discography, and he reminded the audience why his pen is one of the most important in modern music. Sprinkling in songs from his early group The Deele, he then moved into a parade of Billboard smashes he has written for others, songs that defined R&B and pop for decades. The only other writer-producer who could rival him in output and influence is R. Kelly, and Babyface’s catalog still feels unmatched in range and quality.

A standout moment came when he paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, performing “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. It was tender, respectful, and heartfelt. At 67, Babyface remains impossibly smooth, reminding the crowd not only of his talent but of the cultural weight of his contributions.

Charlie Wilson Closes the Cookout

Finally, it was time for the headliner: Charlie Wilson. Affectionately known as Uncle Charlie, he came out with unmatched energy, proving why he has earned that title. He opened with “Party Train,” dipped into “Beautiful” with Snoop Dogg, and delivered “Computer Love,” another classic he helped define.

Wilson has been a steady voice in music since the 1970s, first as part of the Gap Band and later as a solo artist who crossed effortlessly into hip hop, funk, and R&B collaborations. On this night, his vocals were sharp, his presence magnetic, and his connection with the audience undeniable. Every song felt like a celebration, every chorus a call to joy. He closed the show with the same fire he started it with, sending the Pavilion into a collective groove that lasted well past the final note.

A Testament to R&B’s Legacy

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout was a cultural gathering and a celebration of musical endurance. The aunties and uncles were on their feet the entire night, dancing, reminiscing, and honoring artists whose music has been the soundtrack to love, heartbreak, and joy across generations.

The concert highlighted the power of live vocals, rich instrumentation, and soulful storytelling. The performances confirmed why legends still matter and why R&B continues to carry weight in the culture.

It was a night of living history that put R&B’s legacy center stage and proved that the music still commands the room.