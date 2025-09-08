8 inspiring HBCU films celebrate Black arts heritage

Maryland Public Television continues its ambitious celebration of historically Black colleges and universities this fall with eight new short films and primetime documentary programming that brings the rich artistic traditions of these institutions directly into American homes.

The third year of HBCU Week NOW represents a significant expansion of storytelling that honors these unique national resources. The initiative, supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Morgan State University’s Center for Maryland History Films, showcases the enduring contributions of institutions that have educated luminaries, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, and countless other leaders.

The eight new productions join 10 films previously released over the past two years, creating a comprehensive library of content that premieres throughout September on the dedicated HBCU Week NOW YouTube channel. This digital-first approach ensures free access nationwide, regardless of geographic location or cable subscriptions.

Musical excellence across multiple institutions

The programming lineup dedicates substantial attention to the musical traditions that have made HBCU programs legendary throughout the entertainment industry. Southern University’s prestigious jazz program takes center stage in the first production, developed through a partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting. This in-depth exploration reveals how rigorous musical education transforms students into professional artists while preserving cultural expressions that extend far beyond campus boundaries.

Spelman College’s renowned Glee Club receives spotlight treatment through collaboration with WABE Atlanta. The production captures a choral ensemble that seamlessly blends classical training techniques with African American musical heritage, creating performances that honor both tradition and innovation while preparing young women for careers in music and beyond.

Miles College’s award-winning Purple Marching Machine rounds out the musical trilogy via partnership with Alabama Public Television. The film steps into the vibrant world of HBCU marching bands through this precision ensemble known for passion, power, and community engagement that energizes entire regions while inspiring institutional pride.

Fashion and design programs gain recognition

The creative scope expands beyond music with a dual-university exploration of fashion arts programs at North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina Central University. PBS North Carolina partnered on this production, which follows student designers through their creative processes, revealing how cultural narratives and personal experiences influence their artistic vision.

These emerging designers represent the next generation of fashion innovators who draw inspiration from their HBCU experiences as they prepare to make their mark on the global industry. The film captures both technical skills and cultural awareness that these programs cultivate in their students.

Theatre arts and storytelling traditions

Howard University’s prestigious Department of Theatre Arts takes center stage through a film produced by Howard University Television. This production offers behind-the-scenes access to one of America’s most influential Black theatre programs, where students learn to channel personal identity and social activism through dramatic performance.

The program has launched countless careers in entertainment, from actors and directors to writers and producers who have shaped American theatre and film. The documentary captures how current students continue this legacy while addressing contemporary issues through their artistic expression.

National television programming expansion

Beyond digital content, the initiative features substantial television programming, led by “Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect,” which premieres on September 9 on PBS stations nationwide. The hour-long documentary explores the life and work of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, streaming free on hbcuweeknow.com, PBS.org, and the PBS app alongside standards-aligned educational materials.

WORLD channel complements the documentary with a comprehensive programming block beginning September 8 at 7 p.m., featuring Opportunity, Access & Uplift: The Evolving Legacy of HBCUs, The Historic HBCU Photograph, and The Golden Year: Howard Women’s Basketball, among other productions that celebrate HBCU contributions to American society

Educational impact and community engagement

Travis E. Mitchell, MPT, senior vice president and a graduate of Morgan State University, emphasizes the project’s significance in celebrating these institutions as cherished national resources. The initiative extends beyond entertainment to serve educational purposes, introducing viewers to the depth and diversity of HBCU academic programs while highlighting the cultural contributions these institutions make to American society.

The collaboration involves dozens of HBCUs along with their students, faculty, and leadership, creating authentic storytelling that reflects the lived experiences of these educational communities. Maryland Public Television’s statewide HBCU Week celebration, now in its sixth consecutive year, features approximately 30 hours of related content from September 8 to 14.

Future expansion and student voices

The inaugural HBCU Week NOW Student Film Festival, scheduled to debut in January 2026 through a partnership with Black Public Media, will showcase 10 original short-format projects. These films, selected from HBCU student submissions, will provide platforms for emerging voices within the filmmaking industry while expanding the initiative’s educational impact.

This expansion reflects the project’s commitment to amplifying student perspectives and supporting the next generation of media creators who will continue telling stories about the Black experience in America and globally.