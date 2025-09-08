Scott Bessent’s rage erupts at Washington’s hottest club

What was meant to be an elegant celebration at one of Washington’s most exclusive venues quickly devolved into a shocking display of hostility between two of President Donald Trump’s top economic officials. The Wednesday evening gathering at Executive Branch, the ultra-exclusive Georgetown club catering to Trump’s wealthiest supporters, became the backdrop for an explosive confrontation that left guests stunned and exposed deep fractures within the administration.

The event was designed as a dual celebration — the inaugural dinner at the prestigious new club and a birthday party for MAGA-friendly podcaster Chamath Palihapitiya. Around 30 high-profile guests gathered around an elegantly appointed table adorned with premium crystal and fine china, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

However, the sophisticated atmosphere was shattered when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched into a profanity-laden tirade against Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte. The confrontation began during cocktail hour, with Bessent accusing Pulte of undermining him with the president behind closed doors.

Threats escalate beyond words

According to multiple eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, Bessent’s anger quickly escalated beyond verbal accusations. The Treasury Secretary allegedly threatened physical violence, telling Pulte he would punch him and suggesting they take their dispute outside to settle it physically.

Club co-owner and financier Omeed Malik was forced to intervene as the situation spiraled out of control. Bessent reportedly gave Malik an ultimatum, demanding that either he or Pulte leave the venue immediately. When diplomatic efforts failed to immediately calm the situation, Malik separated the two officials, walking Bessent to another area of the club to decompress.

The incident required careful seating arrangements during the formal dinner portion of the evening, with organizers strategically placing the feuding officials at opposite ends of the long table. Despite the earlier drama, the remainder of the celebration proceeded without additional confrontations, though the tension was reportedly palpable throughout the meal.

Deep-rooted professional rivalries surface

The Georgetown altercation represents the culmination of mounting tensions between Bessent and Pulte over jurisdiction and influence within the administration’s economic team. Both men have been tasked with collaborating on sensitive financial matters, including a complex plan to privatize mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that Trump announced in May.

Pulte has recently taken the lead on initiatives that could result in up to 15 percent of these federal housing finance entities being offered on public markets. However, administration insiders describe an ongoing turf war between the two officials, with Bessent viewing Pulte’s actions as encroachment on Treasury Department authority.

The conflict is further complicated by Pulte’s close relationship with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who competed directly with Bessent for the Treasury position during the transition period. This three-way dynamic has created an atmosphere of distrust that affects their collaborative efforts on major economic initiatives.

Contrasting styles fuel ongoing friction

The two men represent distinctly different approaches to wielding influence within the Trump administration. Bessent, a billionaire former hedge fund manager, has cultivated an image as a stabilizing force for financial markets concerned about the president’s unpredictable economic policies. His measured public demeanor and history of providing what insiders describe as a moderating influence have earned him Trump’s trust despite his previous association with Democratic megadonor George Soros.

Pulte, by contrast, has embraced a more aggressive and public-facing strategy. The 37-year-old heir to a homebuilding fortune has amassed over 3 million followers on social media platform X, where he frequently announces new initiatives and investigations. Since taking control of key housing finance entities, he has dismissed more than 100 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac employees and launched mortgage-related probes targeting several of the president’s critics.

Federal Reserve disagreements intensify conflict

The officials have found themselves on opposite sides of crucial policy debates, particularly regarding Federal Reserve leadership. Bessent has privately counseled against firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, warning that such action could destabilize financial markets. Pulte has taken the opposite stance, repeatedly calling for Powell’s resignation and even providing Trump with a draft termination letter based on allegations of mismanagement.

This disagreement extends to other Fed matters, including Pulte’s recent investigation into Governor Lisa Cook. His efforts to expose alleged mortgage irregularities involving Cook have increased pressure on the Federal Reserve as Trump pushes for lower interest rates. Trump ultimately moved to dismiss Cook last month, though she is challenging the action in court.

Pattern of confrontational behavior emerges

Wednesday’s incident was not Bessent’s first heated confrontation with a fellow Trump official. Earlier this year, he engaged in another profanity-laden dispute with Elon Musk just outside the Oval Office. That altercation centered on Musk’s efforts to secure his preferred candidate for acting IRS commissioner while running the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Bessent had been advocating for Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender for the position and ultimately prevailed in that dispute. However, Faulkender departed the department after just five months in August, adding another layer of complexity to the Treasury’s internal dynamics.

The Georgetown dinner incident underscores the intense competition for influence that characterizes Trump’s inner circle, where personal relationships and policy disagreements frequently intersect in unpredictable ways.