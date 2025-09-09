Apple reveals 5 major products at September event

iPhone 17, Apple Air and Watch Series 11 among expected announcements at company’s “Awe Dropping” presentation

Apple fans worldwide are counting down the hours until the tech giant’s highly anticipated September event, where the company is expected to unveil its most impressive lineup in years. The “Awe Dropping” presentation, scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, promises to deliver five major product announcements that could reshape the smartphone and wearable technology landscape.

iPhone 17 takes center stage with revolutionary features

The star of Apple’s September showcase will undoubtedly be the iPhone 17, marking another milestone in the company’s smartphone evolution. This latest iteration represents a significant leap forward, featuring Apple’s first custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip—a move that demonstrates the company’s commitment to controlling every aspect of its hardware ecosystem.

While maintaining the familiar form factor of its predecessor, the iPhone 17 brings substantial improvements that address user demands for better photography and longer device usage. The front-facing camera receives a dramatic upgrade from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels, promising crystal-clear selfies and enhanced video calling experiences. Additionally, users can expect extended battery life, addressing one of the most common complaints about modern smartphones.

Ultra-thin iPhone Air promises to redefine sleek design

Perhaps the most intriguing announcement expected at the event is the introduction of the iPhone Air, a revolutionary addition to Apple’s smartphone family. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions suggest this new model will replace the discontinued iPhone Plus line, offering users an entirely different approach to premium smartphone design.

At approximately 5.5 millimeters thick, the iPhone Air will be about one-third thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever created. This remarkable engineering achievement doesn’t come without design innovations, including a distinctive camera bar that stretches across the device’s rear surface, creating a bold new aesthetic statement.

Apple Watch lineup receives comprehensive refresh

The wearable technology segment won’t be overlooked during Apple’s presentation, with three new Apple Watch models expected to debut. The Series 11, SE and Ultra 3 variants are rumored to feature larger displays and come pre-installed with watchOS 26, offering users immediate access to the latest software features.

These new timepieces represent Apple’s continued dominance in the smartwatch market, building upon years of health monitoring innovations and fitness tracking capabilities that have made Apple Watch the world’s most popular wearable device.

AirPods Pro 3 introduces advanced health monitoring

Audio enthusiasts have reasons to be excited as well, with the anticipated release of AirPods Pro 3 promising significant improvements across multiple categories. The third-generation wireless earbuds are expected to feature an entirely new design language while incorporating advanced chip technology for superior sound quality and noise cancellation.

Most notably, these new AirPods are rumored to include heartbeat monitoring capabilities, expanding Apple’s health ecosystem beyond the Apple Watch and positioning the earbuds as essential wellness companions for active users.

Event accessibility and release timeline details

Apple’s commitment to global accessibility means the “Awe Dropping” event will be available through multiple streaming platforms, including the official Apple website, YouTube channel and Apple TV app. This comprehensive coverage ensures fans worldwide can witness the announcements simultaneously.

Following historical patterns, the iPhone 17 is expected to become available for pre-order on Friday, September 12, with general availability beginning Friday, September 19. This timeline mirrors previous years’ releases, giving consumers a week to consider their purchasing decisions before the devices hit store shelves.

The September event represents more than just product announcements; it showcases Apple’s vision for the future of personal technology. From ultra-thin smartphones to health-monitoring earbuds, these innovations demonstrate the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries while maintaining the user experience that has made Apple products beloved worldwide.