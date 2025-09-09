Kerry Washington pushes back on social media for kids

The actress explains her protective parenting approach

Kerry Washington has drawn a firm line when it comes to her children and social media. The 48-year-old actress, who starred in Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere, refuses to share photos of her kids online, despite the temptation and pressure that comes with celebrity parenthood.

Washington shares daughter Isabelle and son Caleb, along with a stepdaughter, with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, a former NFL player. The couple married in 2013 and has maintained strict privacy boundaries around their family life ever since.

The daily struggle of digital restraint

For Washington, keeping her children offline wasn’t an easy decision. The actress admits to feeling conflicted when capturing beautiful moments with her kids, often sending photos to her mother while expressing frustration about not being able to share them publicly.

The real test came when her children started school. Suddenly, Washington couldn’t control every aspect of their environment, which created anxiety about their exposure to the outside world. However, she’s learned to accept this natural progression while maintaining her social media boundaries.

Recently, Washington attended a Beyoncé concert with her daughter but chose not to document the experience online. This decision reflects her core belief that children should have the autonomy to define themselves rather than being shaped by public perception.

Protecting family identity

Washington’s privacy philosophy extends beyond just avoiding photos. She believes her children deserve the right to develop their own identities without the influence of social media comments, public opinions, or unwanted attention. This approach allows them to experience childhood authentically, without the pressure of performing for an audience.

The actress draws parallels between her professional and personal life, noting how she and her husband are actors who spend their careers revealing truth through fictional characters. This experience has made them more protective of their real, unfiltered lives.

Marriage in the spotlight

Washington applies the same protective instincts to her relationship with Asomugha. The couple lived nearly a decade of marriage without posting photos together on social media, maintaining what Washington describes as a fairly private existence despite being in the public eye.

This changed during a recent trip to Italy when a fashion house photographer captured what Washington considered a particularly beautiful image of the couple. Even then, sharing the photo required careful consideration and mutual agreement between both partners.

Washington explains that this privacy isn’t about hiding from fans or being antisocial. Instead, it’s about preserving the authenticity of their relationship and protecting what she calls their “real truth” from public consumption.

Strategic digital presence

Despite her family privacy stance, Washington recognizes social media’s value as a communication tool. She works closely with social media director Emily Kitching to create content that matters to her while maintaining meaningful connections with fans.

Washington approaches her online presence thoughtfully, using her platforms to communicate important messages and create spaces for fun and inspiration. She sees social media as an essential way to stay connected with her audience while maintaining strict boundaries around her family.

The bigger picture on privacy

Washington‘s approach reflects broader conversations happening among parents about children’s digital rights. Her stance challenges the normalized practice of sharing children’s lives online and raises questions about consent and long-term consequences.

The actress has created a family environment where authentic experiences take precedence over documentation. This allows her children to exist fully in moments without the pressure of public judgment or the permanence of digital footprints they didn’t choose to create.

Balancing public and personal life

Through her careful approach to social media, Washington demonstrates that public figures can maintain engaging online presences without sacrificing family privacy. Her method shows that authenticity doesn’t require constant sharing of personal moments.

Washington’s protective stance offers an alternative model for celebrity parents who want to maintain relevance and connection with fans while allowing their children to develop naturally. Her approach suggests that some of life’s most precious moments are meant to be experienced privately, even in an age that rewards constant digital sharing.

The actress continues to navigate the balance between her public career and private family life, showing that it’s possible to be both accessible to fans and protective of the people who matter most.