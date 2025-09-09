Rising star D4vd linked to grisly find in abandoned Tesla

The music world has been rocked by disturbing news involving rising star D4vd, whose Tesla vehicle became the center of a grisly police investigation after workers at a Los Angeles impound lot discovered decomposed human remains inside the car.

The 20-year-old artist, born David Anthony Burke in Queens, N.Y., has captured global attention with viral hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me.” However, his meteoric rise to fame has taken an unexpected turn as authorities work to unravel the mystery surrounding the abandoned vehicle registered in his name.

The shocking discovery at Hollywood impound lot

Workers at a Hollywood impound facility made the disturbing find on Monday when they detected a powerful odor emanating from a 2023 Tesla bearing Texas license plates. Upon investigation, they discovered decomposed human remains concealed within a bag placed inside the vehicle’s front trunk compartment.

The car had been sitting abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for approximately five days before being towed to the impound lot. Officials have not released details about the victim’s identity, and the investigation remains in its early stages as forensic experts work to determine the cause of death and timeline of events.

D4vd’s continued social media presence raises questions

Despite the serious nature of the investigation, D4vd has maintained his regular posting schedule across social media platforms, where he boasts nearly 2 million Instagram followers. His continued online activity during the same timeframe when his vehicle was reportedly abandoned has drawn significant attention from fans and observers alike.

The contrast between his normal social media presence and the gravity of the situation has sparked widespread discussion among his fanbase, with many expressing confusion and concern about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

World tour proceeds amid police investigation

Perhaps most notably, D4vd has continued performing scheduled concerts on his current world tour without interruption. The artist was slated to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday, with additional shows planned throughout the coming weeks, including a Los Angeles performance later this month.

His ability to maintain his touring schedule while police investigate the vehicle registered to him has raised questions about his knowledge of the situation and potential involvement. However, law enforcement officials have not indicated that he faces any criminal charges at this time.

From viral sensation to international stardom

D4vd’s journey to fame began with his breakthrough single “Romantic Homicide,” which exploded across social media platforms and streaming services. The track, along with his follow-up hit “Here with Me,” has accumulated billions of streams on Spotify alone, cementing his status as one of music’s most promising young talents.

Earlier this year, he released his second studio album titled WITHERED, which showcased his evolution as an artist and demonstrated his ability to connect with audiences through emotionally resonant lyrics and distinctive vocal style. His rapid ascent from unknown teenager to internationally recognized performer has been nothing short of remarkable.

Fan reactions and social media speculation

The news has sent shockwaves through D4vd’s dedicated fanbase, with social media platforms flooded with speculation and concern. Fans have been commenting on his recent Instagram posts, expressing everything from support to bewilderment about the situation.

Many followers have questioned whether the ongoing investigation will impact his tour dates or future music releases. The uncertainty surrounding the case has created a tense atmosphere within his fan community, with some defending the artist while others call for answers.

Investigation details remain limited

Los Angeles police have been tight-lipped about specific details of their investigation, providing only basic information about the discovery and the vehicle’s registration. Authorities have not established any direct connection between D4vd and the victim found in his Tesla, nor have they indicated whether the singer is considered a suspect or person of interest.

The investigation continues as forensic teams work to identify the deceased individual and determine how the body came to be placed in the vehicle. Police are examining the timeline of events leading up to the car being abandoned and are likely reviewing surveillance footage from the area where it was found.

As this story develops, questions remain about how this disturbing discovery will impact D4vd’s promising career and what role, if any, he may have played in the events that led to this tragic situation.