Cardi B is definitely a fashion trendsetter and has teamed up with Reebok once again for a new collection of sportswear launching on April 23, 2021. The new collection is called “Summertime Fine” and takes inspiration from the Coney Island boardwalk, beach workouts, and 1980s aerobic looks.

The collection includes bodysuits, leggings and cropped sweatshirts in bold vibrant colors and each piece will be available in sizes 2XS to 4X. New colorways of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s redesigned Club C shoes will be released as well as Cardi definitely plans to make her mark in the exercise apparel market with this collaboration.

“Today’s consumer is not down with BS. They see through brands. With the Cardi B shoe collection, it’s clear she didn’t do it for a check. After collaborating with her, we ultimately just let her be herself. Cardi was really specific about how she wanted the collection to be accessible. Accessibility is clearly important to her, and you can see this everywhere from sizing to the price point,” Reebok product manager Molly Kazarian explained in a statement to Page Six.

The “WAP” rapper has been working with the brand since 2018, starring in ad campaigns before moving on to help design her own line. Cardi and Reebok’s first design came into fruition in November with they unveiled the “Reebok X Cardi B” shoe, which sold out immediately. The sneakers retail for $100. The “Summertime Fine” collection will be sold at Reebok.com. Kazarian also mentioned that Cardi wanted “the apparel collection to focus on performance while also staying confident and sexy.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of Cardi B’s new Reebok commercial on the next page as well as a few peeks at her collection.