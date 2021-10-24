 Skip to content

I Promise by LeBron James

October 24, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

View Author Posts

NBA champion and superstar LeBron James pens a slam-dunk picture book inspired by his foundation’s I PROMISE program that motivates children everywhere to always #StriveForGreatness.

Just a kid from Akron, Ohio, who is dedicated to uplifting youth everywhere, LeBron James knows the key to a better future is to excel in school, do your best, and keep your family close.


I Promise is a lively and inspiring picture book that reminds us that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.

Featuring James’s upbeat, rhyming text and vibrant illustrations perfectly crafted for a diverse audience by New York Times bestselling artist Nina Mata, this book has the power to inspire all children and families to be their best.


Posted in

Atom Smart – Rocket Dreams by Munson Steed

By Tigner

Black Was the Ink by Michelle Coles

By Tigner

Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo by Zora Neale Hurston

By Tigner

Elizabeth Johnson pens 1st children’s book, ‘Just Like My Dad’

By Tigner

‘How to Be a Successful Black Man’ by Daniel Laroche

By Tigner

Michelle Coles brings historical facts to life in ‘Black Was the Ink’

By Tigner

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.