Sharon Jones-Scaife is teaching kindness and respect in her children’s books

As the fourth of 15 children, Sharon Jones-Scaife was already a pro at reading books and stories to her younger siblings. That led her to find a passion in storytelling — she became an author. Now a resident of Texas, Jones-Scaife has created an array of children’s books that help them understand the concept of kindness and respect.

Jones-Scaife spoke with rolling out about her time as an author and the type of stories she likes to tell in her books.

Why did you want to become an author?

With my first book, I Miss You, Papa my first husband passed away from lung cancer. I was looking for a book to help my grandkids deal with grief, and I couldn’t find it. So the Lord just placed it on my heart to write that and the rest of the books. Currently, I have nine storybooks and 13 color and activity books.

How have you seen these books benefit children?

They are very good because it’s representation. It’s a way of showing representation in their life when they see what looks like them.

What was the latest book you’ve written?

The latest release is Respect, It’s In You. It’s the second book in the Haylie’s Inspirations series.

Why is teaching kindness to kids important?

The message in the book is it is important to be important, but more important to be nice.

Where can people find your books?

You can find the books on my website at www.coffeecreekmediagroup.com and they’re also available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and wherever books are sold.