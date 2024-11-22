4 tips for surviving the busiest holiday travel season

As the holiday season approaches, travelers are gearing up for what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record. With millions of people planning to hit the skies, understanding the peak travel days and preparing accordingly can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth journey.

Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel

The Transportation Security Administration recently announced that this Thanksgiving travel season is set to break records. According to a press release dated Nov. 19, the TSA anticipates that the busiest travel days will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 1. On these days, airport security expects to screen between 2.8 million and over 3 million travelers at U.S. airports.

Compared to last year, the TSA estimates a 6 percent increase in foot traffic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. This year, an estimated 18.3 million travelers are expected to pass through security checkpoints, marking a significant 17 percent increase from 2022.

Christmas travel insights

Looking ahead to Christmas, Expedia’s 2024 Holiday Travel Outlook highlights that the busiest and most expensive travel days will be from Friday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 22, as well as Thursday, Dec. 26. This information is based on flight demand data from the previous two years, indicating that travelers should book their flights early to secure better rates.

Last year, the TSA recorded the busiest travel days after Christmas and around New Year’s. Specifically, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2 were identified as peak travel days. This year, travelers can expect the two days following Christmas, which fall on a Thursday and Friday, to be similarly busy.

Planning around the holidays

With New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day falling on a Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, it’s crucial for travelers to plan their holiday travel accordingly. Being aware of these busy periods can help you choose the most convenient days to fly, potentially avoiding long lines and delays.

What else should travelers know?

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has emphasized that this holiday season is projected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record. TSA Administrator David Pekoske reassured travelers that the agency is prepared to accommodate the expected record passenger volumes. He noted that the ten busiest travel days in TSA history have all occurred in 2024, and this trend is likely to continue.

To manage the anticipated surge in travelers, the TSA has optimized staffing levels in collaboration with airport and airline partners, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. They aim to maintain wait time standards of less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck lanes and less than 30 minutes for standard screening lanes.

Tips for a smooth travel experience

Arrive early: Given the increased foot traffic, arriving at the airport at least two hours before your flight is advisable.

Stay informed: Check for any travel alerts or updates from your airline and the TSA.

Use technology: Utilize mobile apps for real-time updates on flight status and security wait times.

Pack smart: Ensure your carry-on complies with TSA regulations to expedite the screening process.

As you prepare for your holiday travels, keeping these insights in mind can help you navigate the busy airports and enjoy a stress-free experience. Whether you’re heading home for Thanksgiving or planning a festive getaway for Christmas, being informed and prepared is key to making the most of your holiday season.