Why Drake and PartyNextDoor’s album might be the best of 2024

“I can’t wait for September, cus that means that next month its going down like Timber.”

This lyric from Drake’s 2023 hit “Members Only” on the album For All the Dogs initially seemed like wordplay but may have been foreshadowing. In August, Drake announced during a performance, “When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you.” He recently reiterated this sentiment at Nostalgia nightclub:

Drake says his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR is dropping soon 🚨 "Shoutout to my brother PX, album dropping soon." pic.twitter.com/fodrgynzj6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 8, 2024

Drake is known for releasing music during colder months. His albums Take Care (November), Nothing Was The Same and Certified Lover Boy (September), and For All The Dogs (October) dropped during fall. Speculation suggests that the PartyNextDoor and Drake collaborative album may be released before the end of the month. This news excites fans of both artists, who have successfully collaborated on eight songs to date. While awaiting the album, let’s explore some of their best collaborations.

“Over Here”

“Over Here” is PartyNextDoor and Drake’s first-ever collaboration. This was released in 2013 as a single for Party’s self-titled debut album. Party handled the first verse and chorus, while Drake ended the song reminiscing about the old Toronto days, when he first became famous.

Memorable Lyric: “I roll through the city like young Sheikh Mohammed/It can’t be that hard to find us/Go to Jungle, pick up my Ethiopian goddess/That’s when words spread, a Bugatti is in the projects, The Boy home …”

“Recognize”

This was the song that made PartyNextDoor a star and household name. “Recognize” was the anthem for anyone trying to stunt on the person they really wanted with lyrics like “You got n****s; I got b*****s.” The song was toxicity at its finest, and in 2014 a lot of us were just starting to experience situationships, which it made it the perfect song for anyone dealing with someone.

Memorable Lyric: “I gotta get you those snow tires for your Mercedes/I’m glad you reminded me, baby/All of these things slip my mind, it’s been crazy/Bite on your shoulder, I know that’s your favorite …”

“Preach”

PartyNextDoor’s first appearance on a Drake album was “Preach” and this song will go down as one of their greatest collabs ever. It’s party anthem, it’s what you want to hear when you are outside, and both artists bounced off each other perfectly. Drake picked the perfect song to introduce Party to his audience.

Memorable Lyric: “I’m in Miami, I need to call up Miss Cassidy/My name is PARTY, not “Participation”/Sorry for the miscommunication/I need a drink and some tequila with you …”

“Members Only”

Their latest collaboration from For All The Dogs is a fan favorite. Drake and Party sing about how the woman they’re dealing with has grown so close to them, they feel like she is apart of the “gang.” I’m sure this is a sentiment shared by plenty of fans.

Memorable Lyric: “On the road, goin’ eighty/I live like forty minutes from you, that sex drive is crazy/You used to jack the other side, but that shit doesn’t phase me, Not at all/Those guys were never gangy, those guys are in a strange place …”

As fans eagerly await their upcoming album, these collaborations showcase the potential for another successful project from Drake and PartyNextDoor.