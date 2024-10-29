Vintage Klay Thompson performance fuels Mavericks win

Klay Thompson continued his record-breaking start with the Dallas Mavericks Monday night, powering the team to a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz. The win pushes Dallas to 2-1 early in the season.

Thompson dropped 18 points in 28 minutes while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 4-of-11 from three-point range. He added four rebounds and two assists, continuing his efficient integration alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

The four-time NBA champion has made history in his first three games with Dallas. His 15 three-pointers mark the most by any player in their first three games with a new franchise, shooting a blistering 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Through three games, Thompson averages 19.7 points while maintaining elite shooting splits of 47.7% from the field. His production includes 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, demonstrating his two-way impact.

The veteran marksman has seamlessly transitioned into his role as Dallas third scoring option. His presence provides the Mavericks with championship experience and elite shooting, stretching defenses to create space for Irving and Doncic.

Thompson career numbers tell the story of his consistency. In 12 active seasons, he has averaged 19.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. His 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game showcase his complete offensive arsenal.

The start in Dallas suggests Thompson remains an elite shooter even in his 14th NBA season. His early success validates the Mavericks strategy of adding veteran firepower to support their star duo.

The victory positions Dallas for an early-season test Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The back-to-back provides an opportunity to build momentum with their revamped roster.

Thompson integration highlights the Mavericks emerging identity as a sharpshooting team with championship DNA. His proven postseason success adds another dimension to a Dallas squad looking to contend in the Western Conference.

For Thompson, the historic start represents more than statistics. It demonstrates his ability to maintain elite production in a new environment while adapting his game to complement established stars.