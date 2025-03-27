“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith thought he was cooking when he boldly stated that LeBron James was a no-show at Kobe Bryant’s funeral in 2020.

The problem with Smith’s tirade against King James on the ESPN network on March 27 is that the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar was in attendance, forcing an embarrassed Smith to retract the statement on the air.

Stephen A. Smith ranted for 20 minutes on ‘First Take’

Smith roared out of the gate of the “First Take” show, breathing fire for 20 minutes in a relentless rant about James. The previous day, James eviscerated Smith on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, March 26, saying that Smith overstepped the boundaries of journalism and made it personal.

Smith went volcanic the very next morning, reiterating his belief that James is not the GOAT of basketball. Smith enumerated the ways that James’s resume is inferior to Michael Jordan’s.

But many fans believe Smith tried to strike a low blow by stating confidently that King James deliberately skipped out on the memorial service for the beloved Black Mamba five years ago.

“I never brought up really and never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service,” Smith screamed on the air. “I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade’s Hall Of Fame induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career.”

It didn’t take long for Smith to be informed by his colleagues and fans that James was indeed in attendance at Bryant’s funeral. James had instructed the electronic media before the funeral to avoid showing him on camera because he would be grieving, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2020. Other major outlets also confirmed King James’ attendance.

After Smith learned that LBJ was there, he was forced to issue a retraction and apology on the air during the second hour of “First Take.” Smith also took to his X account to offer his mea culpa for his glaring and embarrassing faux pas — though he refused to take back the other criticisms of James.

Fans pummel Stephen A. Smith for failing to do his homework before speaking

An angry herd of fans stampeded onto social media, including Smith’s account on X to excoriate the bombastic host for failing to do his due diligence or check sources before loudly and publicly making a false statement.