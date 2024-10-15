Dre and Snoop launch new spirit, STILL G.I.N.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back together again, not for new music, but new gin and juice. On Oct. 15, the duo announced the launch of STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, an ultra-premium gin now available nationwide. This release follows the success of their first product, the Gin & Juice canned cocktail, and marks their entry into the premium spirits market. STILL G.I.N. is a light, botanical gin with notes of tangerine, jasmine and coriander, making it both elegant and versatile for cocktails.

Inspired by their collaboration on the song “Still D.R.E.,” their latest gin partnership solidifies another link in their long-term relationship. According to Dr. Dre, the gin’s development mirrors their work on Beats headphones — every detail, from the flavor to the packaging, was carefully crafted by them. Snoop added that they were involved in every aspect, ensuring the gin’s superior quality.

STILL G.I.N. boasts a citrus-forward flavor with floral and spice notes, produced through vapor distillation in copper pots. Priced at $34.99 for a 750ml bottle, it is distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. The unique honeycomb bottle was designed by Ini Archibong, who also worked on the branding for Gin & Juice.

The launch comes after a successful first year for the brand, which included international expansion and sponsorship of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. The co-founders of On The Rocks Cocktails — Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill and Rocco Milano — worked closely with Dre and Snoop to achieve the perfect balance of botanicals, resulting in a gin designed to appeal to both casual drinkers and gin connoisseurs alike.