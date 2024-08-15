Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open new high school in Inglewood, California

On Aug. 12, 2024, hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre, alongside music executive Jimmy Iovine, announced the launch of the Iovine and Young Center Academy at Morningside High School in Inglewood, California. This marks Dr. Dre’s second educational initiative in just two years, reinforcing his commitment to enhancing the Los Angeles school system.

About the new academy

Set to open in August 2025, the Iovine and Young Center Academy will initially cater to ninth-grade students, with plans to expand to all grades by the 2028-29 school year. The academy aims to provide an innovative, interdisciplinary program designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Curriculum and focus

The curriculum emphasizes creative skill development and social impact, culminating in a senior-year capstone project where students will tackle real-world challenges. According to a statement from Inglewood Unified School District, “The center is designed to reshape the high school experience through an innovative education model that combines a rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum with real-world, team-based learning opportunities.”

Building on previous success

The Iovine and Young Center Academy follows the successful launch of the Los Angeles Unified High School in the Leimert Park neighborhood, which also focuses on interdisciplinary learning and entrepreneurial talent. The strategic placement of these schools aims to address declining enrollment and provide quality education in underserved areas.

Community impact

Located on the campus of Crozier Middle School, which is set to close in June 2025, the new academy responds to the challenges faced by the Inglewood community amid forced school closures over the past decade. Iovine expressed their commitment to giving back to the inner city.

Dr. Dre’s dedication to education through the establishment of the Iovine and Young Center Academy reflects a broader commitment to empowering young people in Los Angeles. By fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration, this initiative aims to equip students with the skills necessary for success in the modern workforce.