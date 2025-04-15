Slim Thug claims Megan Thee Stallion wants him badly

Houston rap legend Slim Thug was ecstatic that global superstar Megan Thee Stallion rapped to two of his songs while dominating the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Why Slim Thug thinks Megan Thee Stallion wants him
Slim, 44, shared the exciting news with his two million Instagram followers after the Houston Hottie rapped over his classic tracks “Thug From Around the Way” and “Still Tippin'” at the music extravaganza in Indio, Calif., about 130 miles east of Los Angeles.
From Slim’s perspective, Megan, 30, wasn’t just paying homage to a fellow H-town icon. Slim believes that Megan wants to pull up, and this was her subtle way of letting him know that she wants to get with him.
“Did y’all see the Stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around the Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’?” the rapper born Stayve Jerome Thomas asked rhetorically with a noticeable grin. “If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is.”
Slim Thug says the ball is in her court
Slim Thug told his fans that he’s waiting for “WAP” rapper to make her next move.
“I’m just waiting on my day,” the bearded rapper continued. “Waiting for her to come to Houston and hit my line, like, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time… I know she got a crush on me by now. She danced to two of my songs! I think I’m in there. What y’all think?”
Slim Thug doesn’t know if he can keep up
Despite being anxious to get with Megan, Slim admitted that it would be a short-term rendezvous with Megan, but he would enjoy it.
“I probably can’t keep her, I ain’t gon’ lie — she a lot of energy,” he said unabashedly.
“I can tell from the twerking,” he said then blurting out laughing. “I ain’t tryna pop a Viagra every day — goddamn. But we can have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.”