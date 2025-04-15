Slim Thug claims Megan Thee Stallion wants him badly

Houston rap legend Slim Thug was ecstatic that global superstar Megan Thee Stallion rapped to two of his songs while dominating the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Why Slim Thug thinks Megan Thee Stallion wants him

Slim, 44, shared the exciting news with his two million Instagram followers after the Houston Hottie rapped over his classic tracks “Thug From Around the Way” and “Still Tippin'” at the music extravaganza in Indio, Calif., about 130 miles east of Los Angeles.

From Slim’s perspective, Megan, 30, wasn’t just paying homage to a fellow H-town icon. Slim believes that Megan wants to pull up, and this was her subtle way of letting him know that she wants to get with him.

“Did y’all see the Stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around the Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’?” the rapper born Stayve Jerome Thomas asked rhetorically with a noticeable grin. “If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is.”