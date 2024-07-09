Phaedra Parks to return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Phaedra Parks is most likely returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Parks‘ return to the vehicle that made her a household name among urbanites is likely due to last-minute firings and resignations during the last few seasons of the Bravo reality TV series, according to Love B. Scott.

The lawyer and mortician, who is contracted to film with another popular reality show: “Married to Medicine,” was seen filming with Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton-Mwangi, and Lauren Williams at Lake Bailey in suburban Atlanta during the Fourth of July weekend, according to the popular blog.

To add more to the rumor mill, fans saw the chemistry between BFFs Parks and Williams during the “Watch What Happens Live!” 15th anniversary, and predicted a reunion.

Another OG from RHOA’s glorious past, Cynthia Bailey, is returning fortuitously since many of the marquee names — including original cast member NeNe Leakes — are no longer with the program.

This news of Parks’ return comes after the termination of longtime cast member Sheree Whitfield and the voluntary exits of singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, Olympic legend Sanya Richards-Ross, and former full-time member Marlo Hampton.

The RHOA series also saw the controversial firing of Kenya Moore. According to multiple reports, Moore was unceremoniously dismissed for showing images of new cast member Brittany Eady performing a sexual act on an unknown man. This development comes just two weeks after Moore was initially suspended when news leaked about her actions.