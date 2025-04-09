Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore took off after Bravo executive Andy Cohen for his alleged “selective outrage” and hypocrisy regarding her revenge porn scandal against Brit Eady.

Why Kenya Moore was booted from RHOA

In 2024, Moore, 54, flashed poster boards featuring explicit images of Eady in sexual acts with a man during Moore’s salon grand opening in metro Atlanta. Fellow cast members who were there in attendance — Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley — all got up and left the salon.

Days after the debacle, producers announced that Moore would be suspended indefinitely from Season 16 of RHOA. Months after that day was filmed, Bravo TV executives, including Cohen, decided to air the episode in question on Sunday, April 6, but blurred out the pornographic images.

Andy Cohen discusses Kenya Moore on his radio show

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” He and his co-host, John Hill, were recapping the events of RHOA Season 16, Episode 5, and discussed Moore’s actions that day last year.

Cohen denounced Moore’s distasteful act as “revenge porn,” a term she cringes at, while Hill described the episode as “sexual assault.”

Hill said, “There’s all this talk after the Me Too movement that if you show someone a d–k pic or a nude pic without them saying, ‘Yes, I would like to see that right now,’ that’s like sexual assault.”

Kenya Moore fires back at Bravo exec Andy Cohen

A fan called into Cohen’s show and called Moore “trashy.” She and Cohen commended the other RHOA stars for vacating the spa when Moore whipped out her obscene poster boards.

Moore got wind of the comments from of Cohen’s radio show and took to Instagram to drag Cohen and Hill. In a comment under a post from The Bravo Shaderoom Instagram, she slammed her former boss and his ex-boyfriend for what she called “selective outrage.”

“The two ‘co-hosts’ are extremely ignorant,” Moore wrote.

“‘Sexual assault’ is rape,” she continued. “Remember, that’s what Phaedra (Parks) accused Kandi (Burruss) of attempting to do to Porsha (Williams).”

Moore also denied that what she showed on the poster boards was “revenge porn,” noting that the images of Eady were easily searchable online.

“I found that plus tons others online,” Moore said. “She signed a release for it, so it’s a fair RECEIPT.”

Moore also admonished RHOA fans without law degrees for recklessly throwing around the terms “sexual assault” and “revenge porn” and demanded they refrain from commenting on the matter.

“Sick of the bias and selective outrage,” Moore continued. “These comments should not have aired. Where is Legal?”

Kenya Moore has sympathizers in the celebrity world

Some fellow celebrities and others believe that Bravo TV and Cohen are exemplifying hypocrisy by punishing Moore but allowing Eady to utter the word “gun” during her clap back at Moore.

What does this mean for Kenya Moore’s reality TV career?

It seems that Moore is willingly going to war with Cohen, whose role as a Bravo executive makes him the boss over the popular reality show. Several years ago, arguably the most popular RHOA star ever, Nene Leakes, also had a very messy public fight with Cohen, and she has not been seen on any TV show, reality or scripted, since.

Fans weigh in on the fallout from the debacle

The latest RHOA episode and Moore’s reactions stirred up social media.

One person on Lipstick Alley’s comments section said, “Kenya wants smoke with the Coke Lord. This is Kenya’s equivalent to Nene’s ‘Andy Cohen is racist’ statement! We’ve officially entered Kenya’s ‘blackballed’ era!!!! YAY!!!!” Wow, that’s some serious shade!

A second fan added, “I really did not expect her to crash out like this. She is done,” while a third fan sarcastically asked Moore to “keep doing what you’re doing Kenya! Dig that grave so some of us can see you buried once and for all!”