Cynthia Bailey did her best to hide her relationship with her new boyfriend, but a reporter masquerading as a sleuth was able to pick up clues after they’d been dating for the better part of a calendar year.

Paparazzi discovered Cynthia Bailey’s new beau

The paparazzi tracked down Bailey and her new beau, LePrince, as they were scampering away in the Los Angeles International Airport late on Tuesday, March 4. It was not easy to see LePrince as he was outfitted in oversized sunglasses, dreadlocks, and a fur hat.

Once they were found out, Bailey seemingly relented and admitted that she and the musician/producer/deejay were official. This can be seen as the confluence of mutually agreeable circumstances because Bailey is returning to the show that made her nationally famous, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” for the show’s 16th season as a “friend of the show.”

Cynthia Bailey reveals her boyfriend’s name

Bailey told TMZ that, “He’s a musician. He has music out. He’s from Amsterdam,” Bailey told the photographer-reporter. “It’s good. We’ve been dating for almost a year now. It wasn’t easy [to keep it under wraps].”

Bailey had previously mentioned LePrince to Us Weekly in November 2024.

“I’m very much in love,” Bailey exclaimed on the Bravo Fan Fest red carpet in South Beach.

Cynthia Bailey on the challenge of dating later in life

“You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life,” said the 58-year-old former model. “I am, you know, a little up there, [a] woman of a certain age, but I will say that I just said to God, ‘Send me my person.’ I didn’t give him a list or anything, and Amsterdam showed up, and it’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy.”

During the panel discussion at the event, Bailey admits she is smitten by the mystery man who is even taller than she is at almost 6 feet.

“I’m dating an amazing young guy, from Amsterdam,” she said of LePrince, who is 37. She didn’t mention him by name back in November. “I wasn’t looking for a young guy. He found me.”

Bailey also shared how the two met. “Well, we actually saw each other for the first time at an event in L.A. and we didn’t talk, but he did slide into my DMs a couple of days later, and it worked,” she said.

Bailey shared that her new man may make an appearance on RHOA, which is fortuitous because it gives her an interesting storyline.

“You might see some snippets,” she teased. “I come back as an official ‘friend’ for season 16 and there was, like, several times where I was FaceTiming with him. They may have caught him on the show.”

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017 and Mike Hill from 2020 to 2022.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were skeptical of the new beau. But it remains to be seen if the relationship will be able to withstand the blinding and often unforgiving media glare.