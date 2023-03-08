Phaedra Parks is joining ‘Married to Medicine’ while others stars are leaving

Phaedra Parks, the reality TV star who was a member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for several years, is returning to the entertainment genre after a self-imposed moratorium, albeit in a different capacity.

Parks is reportedly joining up with the group of doctors and their wives on “Married to Medicine” for the upcoming season during a dramatic shakeup of the lineup that will add to the intrigue for the next chapter of M2M.

Parks is walking in the door of “M2M: as Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Anila Sajja are exiting the franchise stage left.

Carlos King, the undisputed king of Black reality TV shows, broke the news to fans on his “Reality With The King” podcast.

Another surprise for fans is that Dr. Gregory Luceford, the ex-husband of Miss Quad, is reportedly back for another season along with his new fiancée.

“Two people on ‘Married to Medicine’ won’t be back in the upcoming season of the show because one person doesn’t want to come back and the other person allegedly was fired,” said King.

King added that the photogenic Parks with the adorable twang and engaging histrionics makes for great television because of her charisma and career achievements.

“Phaedra has always been talked about to appear back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and we won’t have to go into detail as to why she’s not back on,” said King.

“Phaedra is special. Phaedra is great television and that left people thinking, we have this star and we know this star more than likely is unable to appear on this show that made her a household name. So that leads to Phaedra being approached to appear on ‘Married To Medicine’ because she is dating a doctor.”