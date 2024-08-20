Porsha Williams expresses frustration over leaked ‘RHOA’ footage

Porsha Williams is not pleased with the recent leaks surrounding her appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). The 43-year-old reality star took to X to voice her frustration after unauthorized photos of her surfaced online.

In a humorous yet pointed post, she stated,

“Whoever leaked my pics… ya breath stank, funky h—-! #RHOA”

While the specific images remain unclear, fans speculate that they relate to the upcoming RHOA title card shoot, as indicated by her post.

In the leaked footage shared by the popular X account TheRhoaTalk, Williams is seen donning a stunning long, red, sparkly dress with a high mock neck and chest cutouts, posing with a peach. This footage is likely intended for the season 16 intro, where the Housewives recite their iconic taglines at the start of each episode.

Fans also got a sneak peek of newcomer Kelli Ferrell’s intro look, showcasing her old Hollywood glamour hairstyle paired with red jeweled earrings.

This isn’t the first time RHOA has faced leaks this season. Earlier, Kenya Moore was at the center of controversy when her hair spa grand opening allegedly featured explicit images of co-star Brit Eady. Moore denied these claims and left the show shortly after.

Moreover, fans learned that Phaedra Parks was negotiating her return to the cast following Moore’s exit, just days before Bravo confirmed her comeback.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return for its highly anticipated 16th season, featuring familiar faces like Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton, alongside newcomers Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey will also make appearances as a friend of the show.