Can Phaedra Parks dance? Check her out on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Phaedra Parks has made headlines once again, this time for her exciting announcement on Instagram that she will be joining the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” (“DWTS”). Known for her fierce ambition and undeniable charm, Parks is ready to take the dance floor by storm.

In her announcement video, Parks expressed her enthusiasm and shared a dance practice clip from her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who captioned it, “So excited for my new partner @phaedraparks! We need a team name, help?! #DWTS.”

Star-Studded Season 33

Parks won’t be the only star lighting up the DWTS stage this season. Other notable contestants include NBA star Dwight Howard, actress Chandler Kinney from “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” and Reginald VelJohnson, beloved for his role in “Family Matters.” This diverse lineup promises an exciting season filled with talent and entertainment.

The Year of Phaedra Parks

The internet often jokes that Parks never misses an opportunity to secure a check, and while it’s humorous, it rings true. Since her debut on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (“RHOA”), Parks has consistently demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit and determination to succeed.

Despite facing challenges such as public controversies, a divorce, and a hiatus from “RHOA,” Parks has shown remarkable resilience. Her journey has included appearances on “Married to Medicine” and a highly anticipated return to “RHOA” for season 16. Through it all, she has maintained her class and swagger, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

What to Expect from DWTS Season 33

As DWTS season 33 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17, viewers can expect a captivating mix of dance, drama, and entertainment. Parks’ participation not only highlights her versatility as a performer but also inspires many aspiring dancers and entertainers.