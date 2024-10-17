Phaedra Parks’ bold claims about reviving ‘Married to Medicine’ spark backlash

In the world of reality television, drama often extends beyond the screen, and the latest exchange between Dr. Heavenly and Phaedra Parks is no exception. Recently, Parks made headlines with her assertion that she played a pivotal role in reviving the hit show “Married to Medicine.” This claim, made during an interview while she was on the set of “Dancing with the Stars,” has sparked a fiery response from Dr. Heavenly, a prominent figure in the “Married to Medicine” franchise.

Phaedra Parks’ claim

During her “Dancing with the Stars” interview, Parks was asked if she believed she had revived “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” With confidence, she stated, “Well, of course I did. I revive most shows. Look at the numbers for ‘Married to Medicine.’ ”

This statement not only highlights Parks’ self-assuredness but also her belief in her influence within the reality TV landscape. Her return to “Married to Medicine” as a full-time cast member for season 10 has certainly generated buzz, but her comments have raised eyebrows among fans and fellow cast members alike.

Dr. Heavenly’s reaction

Dr. Heavenly, known for her outspoken nature, wasted no time in responding to Parks’ bold claim. Taking to social media platform X, she expressed her skepticism about Parks’ assertion, saying, “I’m sure she didn’t say that, must be AI.”

This witty retort suggests that Dr. Heavenly does not share Parks’ view on her impact on the show. The playful jab indicates a friendly rivalry, which is not uncommon in the reality TV genre.

Phaedra Parks’ reality TV journey

Parks is no stranger to the reality television scene. In addition to her role on “Married to Medicine,” she has appeared on various other shows, including the Emmy-winning series “Traitors” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Her current stint on “Dancing with the Stars” showcases her versatility and ability to captivate audiences across different platforms.

Moreover, Parks is set to make her much-anticipated return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in its upcoming season 16 after a six-season hiatus. Her return is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the show, and fans are eager to see how her presence will influence the storyline.

The future of ‘Married to Medicine’

As the reality TV landscape continues to evolve, shows like “Married to Medicine” remain a staple for fans who enjoy the blend of drama, personal stories and the complexities of relationships among cast members. With Parks’ return, the show is poised to attract even more viewers, especially given her knack for stirring the pot.