Phaedra Parks shines on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Phaedra Parks, the beloved star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is making waves in the world of dance as she competes in season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” With her dazzling debut performance to Whitney Houston’s iconic track, “I’m Every Woman,” Parks is determined to redeem the reputation of the Housewives franchise on this popular dance competition.

A fresh approach to competition

In a recent interview with People, Parks shared her unique approach to the competition. Unlike many of her fellow Bravo castmates who have previously participated in the show, she chose not to seek their advice. This decision reflects her competitive spirit, as she aims to secure the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

Training hard for success

Parks is paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and she describes her experience on the show as both enjoyable and demanding. Parks dedicates no less than four hours a day to training, showcasing her commitment to mastering the art of dance.

Following in the footsteps of ‘RHOA’ stars

Parks is not the first star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to grace the ballroom floor. Previous contestants include Kenya Moore, who finished 10th in season 30, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Nene Leakes, who placed 11th and 7th, respectively, in their seasons. This history adds an exciting layer to Parks’ journey as she seeks to outperform her predecessors.

Inspiration from family

Beyond her aspirations for victory, Parks’ motivation to join “Dancing with the Stars” is deeply rooted in her role as a mother. With two sons, Ayden, 14, and Dylan, 11, she aims to be a positive role model and earn some cool points with her boys. She expressed her desire to show her children that she can dance and have fun while doing it. Parks plans for her sons to join the live audience, further emphasizing her commitment to family.

A journey of fun and hard work

Parks is not just competing on “Dancing with the Stars”; she is on a mission to inspire her children and prove that hard work pays off. As she navigates the challenges of the competition, her focus and determination shine through. With her infectious enthusiasm and dedication, Parks is set to make a significant impact this season, not only for herself but for the legacy of Black celebrities in the dance competition arena.