In a recent episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. opened up about his experience on the popular reality dance competition, Dancing With the Stars. His candid remarks have sparked discussions about the authenticity of the show and the advantages that come with prior dance experience.

Background on Antonio Sabàto Jr.

Antonio Sabàto Jr., known for his roles in television and film, competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2014, finishing in eighth place alongside professional dancer Cheryl Burke. His time on the show has left a lasting impression, and he recently reflected on it during his appearance on Burke’s podcast.

Claims of rigging

During the podcast, Sabàto expressed his belief that “Dancing With the Stars” is rigged, particularly in favor of contestants with prior dance experience. He stated, “The whole premise of the show would be celebrities who’ve never danced — but the majority of winners are dancers.” This assertion raises questions about the fairness of the competition and whether it truly showcases the talents of non-dancers.

Cheryl Burke’s counterargument

Cheryl Burke, who has won the competition herself, attempted to counter Sabàto’s claims by citing her own victory with NFL star Emmitt Smith, who had no formal dance training. Burke argued that Smith had natural rhythm and movement, which contributed to their success. Sabàto, however, maintained that even contestants like Smith had an innate ability that set them apart from those without any dance background.

Examples of dance backgrounds

Sabàto pointed to other winners, including Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 after showcasing his tap-dancing skills with Michael Jackson. He likened the competition to racing, stating, “It’s like me racing my whole life of professional cars, and you just raced in a track, I’m going to beat you every time.” This analogy emphasizes his belief that prior experience gives certain contestants an unfair edge.

Challenges faced by contestants

In addition to discussing the perceived rigging of the show, Sabàto shared insights into the challenges he faced while competing. He was juggling multiple projects at the time, including hosting another series, which required him to travel frequently. He reflected, “If I didn’t have another job and we were just in Hollywood … I think I would’ve probably lasted at least another week or two.” This statement highlights the difficulties contestants endure beyond just the dance floor.

Public reaction and future implications

Sabàto’s comments have ignited a conversation among fans and former contestants about the integrity of reality competition shows. While some may agree with his perspective, others may argue that the show still provides opportunities for growth and exposure for non-dancers. The debate continues as audiences tune in to watch the latest season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Conclusion

As the conversation around “Dancing With the Stars” evolves, it remains to be seen how producers will address concerns about fairness and competition. Antonio Sabàto Jr.’s revelations serve as a reminder that reality television often blurs the lines between entertainment and authenticity. For fans, the show continues to be a source of excitement, drama, and, perhaps, a little controversy.