50 Cent explains why dating while being celibate has helped him

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert was visibly surprised when rapper and multimillionaire 50 Cent Jackson revealed his decision to embrace celibacy. During his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Cent discussed his recent US Weekly cover story, where he opened up about abstaining from sexual relationships while dating.

“It says right there. Right there. It says, ‘Is he really celibate?'” the comedian said, pointing at the magazine. “50 Cent, are you celibate?”

“Listen, when you calm down, you can focus. All right?” Cent replied. “It’s been good. I’ve been good to me.”

“Okay, but what’s the money for if you’re celibate?” Colbert asked half-jokingly. “You know there’s a couple of motivating factors in our evolutionary biology, and they don’t include celibacy.”

The “BMF” and “Power” creator and producer said that abstaining from sex had enabled him to filter through the trivial and inconsequential aspects of a woman and get right to the important details.

“Stephen, that’s when things start getting complicated, things start getting confusing because people coming for different reasons,” the “In Da Club” artist explained. “And then, if you, like, go on a date but you have no interest in anything, you kind of — I can see you now. I said, ‘God d—- girl, you fine, but you ain’t got nothing going on.'”

Colbert understands Cent’s perspective

“Oh, but so the intoxication of a romantic desire clouds your ability to pursue the person,” Colbert responded

“Absolutely does, Stephen,” Cent stated.

Colbert eventually segued to the topic of marriage and inquired if Cent had ever been hitched.

“Mind me asking if you have been married in the past?” the TV host asked.

“No, no. I’m safe. I’m not a happy hostage,” Cent quickly responded as the audience laughed.

“You’ve never been married?” Colbert repeated.

“No. I’m here, man. I’m free,” the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ actor assured. “I’ve made some mistakes — just not that one.”