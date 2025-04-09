50 Cent congratulates Eminem on becoming a grandfather

Eminem has been congratulated by 50 Cent after he became a grandfather. This milestone marks a new chapter for the Grammy Award-winning rapper who has dominated the music industry for over two decades.

The rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child – a son named Elliot Marshall McClintock – with the pair announcing the news on 4 April. The birth announcement attracted widespread attention from fans worldwide, showcasing the family’s significant public following.

It has now been met with warm congratulations from family and friends, including Eminem’s longtime family friend Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, who expressed his joy on social media. The two rappers have maintained a close relationship since 50 Cent signed to Eminem’s Shady Records in 2002, collaborating on numerous hit songs throughout their careers.

“Congratulations. This is the best WOW,” 50 Cent, 48, shared his congratulations in a post on X, telling Eminem. This public acknowledgment highlights the strong bond between the two music industry veterans who have supported each other through various personal and professional milestones.

He added to his post a screenshot of Hailie’s Instagram post announcing her new arrival. Hailie regularly shares glimpses into her life on social media and recently documented her pregnancy journey for her substantial following.

The image showed her newborn, Elliot, dressed in a light blue hoodie, standing next to a sign reading: “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25.” The photo carefully protected the baby’s privacy while still sharing the joyous news with fans worldwide.

The choice of middle name, Marshall, is a nod to Eminem’s real name, Marshall Mathers. This thoughtful tribute connects generations and honors the family legacy that has been in the public eye since Hailie was first mentioned in Eminem’s early songs back in the late 1990s.

Eminem, 51, has been open about his excitement at becoming a grandfather. Despite his notorious privacy regarding his personal life, the rapper has shown a softer side when it comes to his family, particularly his daughter Hailie whom he has referenced in numerous songs throughout his career.

In the music video for his 2024 song ‘Temporary’, he shared his feelings through a montage of old family footage, including a heartwarming moment when Hailie revealed her pregnancy to him. The emotional video resonated with fans who have followed the family’s journey over the years.

Holding up a sonogram and a “Grandpa” football jersey, she watched as her father was visibly moved, with tears welling in his eyes in footage posted online. This rare glimpse into the rapper’s personal life showed a tender side to the artist known for his often controversial and hard-hitting lyrics.

In a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Just a Little Shady’, Hailie, 28, spoke about the anticipation of meeting her son. The podcast has become increasingly popular with listeners who tune in for her perspectives on life, relationships, and growing up as the daughter of one of the world’s most famous rappers.

“It’s so weird to think about… I can’t even wrap my head around it,” she said. “I have to meet this human that I’ve created. What’s he gonna look like? What’s his personality gonna be like? It’s strange but super exciting.” Her candid approach to sharing her journey into motherhood has been praised by fans and media alike.

Meanwhile, Eminem has hinted at future collaborations with 50 Cent. The duo has previously created chart-topping hits together, with their musical chemistry evident across multiple tracks that have defined rap music in the early 2000s.

“That would be great,” he said in an interview in December 2024 on SiriusXM’s ‘Whoo’s House’, he expressed interest in making a full album together, more than two decades after their first collaboration on the song ‘Patiently Waiting’. The potential collaboration has generated significant buzz among hip-hop enthusiasts who have followed both artists’ careers.

“We just gotta stop bulls******* and just do it,” Eminem continued. “I would never say it’s not possible.” This statement has sparked speculation about a potential joint album that would unite two of rap’s most influential figures at a time when both are experiencing new phases in their personal lives and artistic journeys.