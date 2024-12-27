Eminem hints at a massive new 50 Cent collaboration

Eminem thinks it “would be great” if he made a joint album with 50 Cent.

The 52-year-old rapper has dropped his biggest hint yet that he and his longtime collaborator will work together on a new LP at some point, admitting the pair should “just do it”. Their previous collaborations have collectively sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Shade45, he said: “That would be great.

“We just gotta stop bulls******* and just do it.

“I would never say it’s not possible.” The statement has led to widespread speculation in the music industry, with experts predicting potential record-breaking streaming numbers for such a collaboration.

At the beginning of the year, Eminem admitted he was working on music, and while it wasn’t for a joint album with 50 Cent, he insisted such a project would be “crazy”. Their musical partnership spans over two decades, producing numerous platinum-certified hits.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio station ‘Shade 45’, he teased of his own music plans: “I’m working on a little something.”

Addressing the rumored album with the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper, he said: “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy.

“I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the [redacted] he needs from me, I’m here. That [redacted] be crazy, though – an album with me and him.” The potential collaboration has already generated massive interest across social media platforms.

Eminem discovered the 48-year-old hip-hop star after he dropped the mixtape ‘Guess Who’s Back?’ in 2002, and subsequently signed him to his label Shady Records. The mixtape became a underground sensation, selling over 100,000 copies independently before catching Eminem’s attention, marking the beginning of one of hip-hop’s most successful partnerships.

Earlier this year, the ‘Without Me’ hitmaker released his 12th studio album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ – which features hit singles ‘Houdini’, ‘Tobey’ and ‘Somebody Save Me’ – and he dropped an extended version in September. The album has already achieved platinum status in multiple countries, showcasing Eminem’s enduring appeal in the music industry.

