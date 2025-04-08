Tony Buzbee files to dismiss Jay-Z’s lawsuit against him

Tony Buzbee anxiously wants the Jay-Z lawsuit against him thrown out of court due to alleged lies and technicalities.

Tony Buzbee claims Jay-Z went back on his word

Buzbee filed the legal documents in a New York court to have Hov’s case dismissed. In the court filings obtained by TMZ, Buzbee claims that Jay-Z reneged on a promise to provide a settlement check to the unnamed woman who said Jay and Diddy tag-teamed her sexually.

Jane Doe had claimed in her filing late last year — which she has since dropped — that both moguls drugged her and then sexually assaulted her at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Judge ruled that Jay-Z lawsuit against Tony Buzbee will proceed to trial

As it stands today, a New York judge ruled that Jay-Z had enough evidence of possible legal malpractice by Buzbee to send Jay’s civil lawsuit to trial, much to Buzbee’s chagrin.

Buzbee the flamboyant and bombastic legal counsel for over 100 women in their civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claims he has receipts that Jay had initially agreed to pay off Jane Doe.

“On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action.”

Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney, rebuffed Buzbee’s claims as a “total lie.”

“He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story.”

Tony Buzbee claims he has receipts that Jay-Z lied

Buzbee’s legal team insists that they have email exchanges confirming that Jay-Z capitulated to a monetary agreement with Jane Doe.

“Spiro’s statement that there was no agreement is a total fabrication… As part of that agreement, Spiro agreed to withdraw the Rule 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm.”

Continuing, Buzbee claims that Jay-Z also breached the alleged agreement between the two parties, saying that Jay-Z promised not to harass the family, only to continue the campaign of harassment even after the lawsuit withdrawal.

“We agreed to withdraw the lawsuit that Jane Doe had brought for rape against Jay-Z and Mr. Combs, even though Jane Doe continued to maintain that the allegations in that lawsuit were true,” Buzbee wrote. “Jay-Z and Spiro agreed not to send any more people to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family. One week later, Jay-Z and his lawyer flagrantly breached that agreement by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family.”

Spiro counters Buzbee, saying that while he admits that Buzbee reached out to inform him and Jay-Z that Jane Doe was dismissing the lawsuit, he contends that Jay never intended to settle and made that known to Buzbee.