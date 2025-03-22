Tyler Perry inspires Katt Williams to build film studio

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, comedian Katt Williams revealed his plans to transform an old military base into a film production studio, inspired by the legendary Tyler Perry. Williams emphasized the importance of following successful examples in the industry, stating, “The reason why my life works in golf and off the golf course is because I follow instructions well. If I see somebody do a good job, I just want to do a good job. I’m going to follow the example.”

Tyler Perry’s influence

Perry has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, particularly with his transformation of Fort McPherson, a former military base in Atlanta, into the expansive Tyler Perry Studios. This 330-acre studio has been the backdrop for numerous successful productions, including the hit series Sistas and The Haves and the Have Nots, as well as the blockbuster film Black Panther. Williams admires Perry’s ability to create a thriving production environment and aims to replicate that success.

Williams’ unique approach

While Williams is eager to follow Perry’s lead, he made it clear that he will not be emulating Perry’s famous Madea character, known for its cross-dressing humor. When asked by Fallon if he would be making movies in dresses, Williams humorously responded, “I’m not wearing dresses,” prompting laughter from the audience. Inspiration from other industry giants

In addition to Perry, Williams has drawn inspiration from other notable figures in the entertainment world, including 50 Cent and Donald Glover. In an interview with GQ, he mentioned that these artists motivated him to invest in his own production enterprise. Williams stated, “It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much,” indicating his understanding of the collaborative nature of the industry and the need for more diverse voices.

Overcoming challenges

Williams’ journey has not been without its challenges. He recounted a particularly memorable incident where he was sued by Dr. Seuss for using his name early in his career. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “I had only done ‘Comic View’ twice, and I get a cease and desist. I got a cease and desist for my appearances on ‘Comic View’ where I made $300 from three seasons.” He humorously added, “I’m worthless. How the hell did I end up on their radar? I’m gonna make it!” This positive outlook has undoubtedly contributed to his success.

The future of Katt Williams’ production studio

As Williams embarks on this new venture, the African American community is watching closely. His plans to establish a film studio not only reflect his personal ambitions but also represent a broader movement towards increased representation and opportunities for Black creatives in Hollywood. With the success of Perry and others like 50 Cent and Glover, Williams’ initiative could pave the way for future generations of filmmakers and entertainers.